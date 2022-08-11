ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers host tryout for 4 defensive backs

The Green Bay Packers reported a tryout for a quartet of defensive backs on Tuesday. According to the league’s transaction report, the Packers tried out defensive backs De’Vante Cross, Kendall Karcz, Marcus Murphy and Josh Saunders. Cross is an undrafted free agent rookie out of Virginia. He started...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy