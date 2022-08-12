Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kmyu.tv
Concerns raised that students' walk to school goes through SLC homeless encampments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community members voiced concerns about the route students take to school, which passes by homeless camps in Salt Lake City. The Jordan River Trail between 500 North and 700 North is currently a hot spot for numerous homeless camps on both sides of the river.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
kmyu.tv
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
kmyu.tv
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
kmyu.tv
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
kmyu.tv
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
kmyu.tv
Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
kmyu.tv
Herriman woman wanted accused of threatening own child, slashing ex-boyfriend's tires
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County deputies are looking for a woman who they say threatened her own child, slashed a man's tires, and keyed his car. 21-year-old Madeline Lopez of Herriman is also suspected of using some type of electronic incapacitation device (EID) to shock her ex-boyfriend's door handle at his apartment.
kmyu.tv
Police seeking suspect in aggravated armed robbery at Subway in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Millcreek are asking for the public's assistance to help identify a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at a sandwich shop. Officials with UPD said the incident took place on Aug. 2 at the Subway in Millcreek located at 871 East 4500 South.
kmyu.tv
Police seeking suspect after shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in West Valley City that hospitalized one man. They responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday in the area of 4350 West and 3100 South. A man was found on the scene with...
kmyu.tv
19-year-old charged with retaliation against witness in Sandy assault on gay teens
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man has been accused of retaliation against a Sandy family after his friend was arrested for allegedly punching a gay teenager. Hayden Perry Stowell was charged in 3rd District Court on Monday for hate crimes including retaliation against a victim and criminal mischief.
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after threats with pistol-style BB gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One suspect was taken into custody after reports of a man threatening to shoot people with a handgun at Liberty Park in Salt Lake. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man had a BB gun. The incident happened at the...
kmyu.tv
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
kmyu.tv
5 Questions with Spence: Utah or BYU, which pre-season ranking makes more sense?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s a brand new edition of 5 Questions with Spence as Spence Checketts from ESPN 700 joins our Dave Fox. Dave grills spence on the AP pre-season football poll, and which team better deserves it’s ranking. Utah or BYU?. Plus UFC Boss...
kmyu.tv
Soldier Canyon evacuated, road closed after flooding
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon have been evacuated due to flooding, officials said. Stockton police said Soldier Canyon road was shut down on Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area while emergency and road crews worked. Officials with the National Weather...
