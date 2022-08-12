ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traders flinch after Ethereum price rejects at $2,000

Ether (ETH) rejected the $2,000 resistance on Aug. 14, but the solid 82.8% gain since the rising wedge formation started on July 13 certainly seems like a victory for the bull market. Undoubtedly, the “ultrasound money” dream gets closer as the network expects the Merge transaction to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus network on Sept. 16.
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
Brazil brokerage giant with 3.6M clients launches BTC and ETH trading

Brazilian brokerage giant XP Inc has officially launched its crypto trading platform XTAGE in Brazil, bringing a potential 3.6 million users to the crypto markets. The news was broke in a Monday post by the Nasdaq Exchange Twitter account, noting that XP had rung the exchange’s “Opening Bell” to celebrate the launch of the XTAGE digital assets trading platform.
Blue chip NFT performance fails recovery, but investors HODL even harder

The market performance of blue chip nonfungible tokens (NFTs), often considered a good long-term investment, revisited its all-time low range for the second time since June 2022 — falling down below 10,000 Ether (ETH) in the blue-chip index maintained by NFTGo. Blue chip NFTs marked their best performance not...
Scaramucci highlights key factors why crypto market will soon recover

Founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, has an optimistic outlook for the future of crypto markets, advising investors to "see through the current environment" and "stay patient and stay long term." In an interview with CNBC, the hedge fund manager spoke about his belief that several recent...
Expansion of short-term BTC holders suggests ‘final flush’ of sellers

A recent spike in short-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders could signal a “final flush” of sellers, meaning the capitulation events have played out, leaving the market ready for months of accumulation. The latest “The Week On Chain” report from market analysis firm Glassnode on Monday points out that short-term...
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ADA, UNI, LINK, CHZ

The S&P 500 rose for the fourth successive week as investors cheered on signs that inflation may have peaked. Bitcoin (BTC) and select altcoins also extended their recovery, suggesting that investors are increasing their exposure to risk assets. A similar trend has played out in the cryptocurrency markets. Altcoins, led...
6 Assets That Will Hold Their Value

There are always new investment opportunities cropping up, but they often come with sizable risks. Discover: 7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands Learn About: 8 Purchases...
Galaxy Digital terminates BitGo acquisition, citing breach of contract

After more than a year of efforts to acquire the digital asset custodian BitGo, Mike Novogratz’s cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital has decided to drop the acquisition. Galaxy has terminated the BitGo acquisition, citing a breach of contract, the firm officially announced on Monday. According to the statement, Galaxy...
Bitcoin hits $25K as bearish voices call BTC price ‘double top’

Bitcoin (BTC) spiked through to $25,000 for the first time in months on Aug. 14, but traders refused to take any chances on a bull run. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked a sudden run-up on BTC/USD, which hit $25,050 on Bitstamp in a $350 hourly candle. The...
Binance obtains in-principle approval to operate in Kazakhstan

The Astana Financial Services Authority, or AFSA, an independent financial regulator in Kazakhstan, has taken a step towards licensing major cryptocurrency exchange Binance to operate in the country. In a Monday announcement, AFSA said it had granted in-principle approval toward Binance operating as a digital asset trading facility and providing...
Exit stage left: Eqonex to close crypto exchange after two years

Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm Eqonex has announced it will be exiting the “crowded crypto exchange space” by shuttering part of its operations. In a Monday announcement, Eqonex said it will close trading on its crypto exchange on Aug. 22, with users allowed to withdraw funds until Sept. 14. The firm said the closure was part of an effort to streamline operations that focused on offering “the most potential for revenue growth and long-term financial sustainability,” which included its asset management and custody services at Digivault.
AML and KYC: A catalyst for mainstream crypto adoption

For Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), the motivation to create a new payment ecosystem from scratch in 2009 stemmed from the economic chaos caused by the banking sector’s over-exuberant and risky lending practices mixed accompanied by the bursting of the housing bubbles in many countries at the time.
Ominous Solana technicals hint at SOL price crashing 35% by September

Solana (SOL) risks a significant price correction in the coming weeks owing to a classic bearish reversal setup. On the three-day chart, SOL's price has been painting a rising wedge, confirmed by two ascending, converging trendlines and falling trading volumes in parallel. Rising wedges typically result in breakdown, resolving after...
