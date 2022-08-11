ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Lawyers discuss merits of sting as former BYU-Idaho student gets rider for child enticement

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIkO7_0hEJXcyY00

A former student of Brigham Young University-Idaho was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday for attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex.

District Judge Michael Whyte accepted Defense Attorney Curtis Smith’s recommendation after Smith pointed out the prison sentence advocated by the prosecution would not result in more time, given that Spencer Rawlings, 26, had already spent a year in jail.

Rawlings was caught in a sting after he arrived at what he thought was the 14-year-old girl’s home, only to find out he had been speaking to an Idaho Falls Police Department detective.

Smith was charged with enticing a child through the internet and inducing a child to engage in sexual exploitation. The latter charge was reduced to attempted inducement as part of the plea agreement.

A key issue raised by Smith in his argument was whether Rawlings should be punished the same as he would if there had been an actual 14-year-old girl involved.

Smith said that with other crimes involving sting operations by law enforcement, the defendant is typically charged with the attempted version of the offense, but with child enticement they are charged with the full crime.

Smith also said police typically wait until a discussion with a defendant turns sexual before claiming to be a juvenile, which he argued raised the question of whether Rawlings would have committed the offense without police involvement.

“There’s a fair amount of manipulation that brings someone down the primrose path,” Smith said.

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Davis did not dispute that the crime would have been worse if an actual victim had been involved, but he pointed out Rawlings continued to message the “victim” even after believing he was talking to a teen girl.

Davis also said there was evidence Rawlings had attempted to reach out to other juveniles online.

“His behavior was accelerating, not decelerating,” Davis said.

Davis also defended the use of sting operations, saying it’s because police conduct stings that there are cases that don’t involve victims.

Whyte agreed with Davis, telling Rawlings he should not think of his crime as victimless.

“There are victims out there, it just so happens that you weren’t talking to one,” Whyte told Rawlings.

Both attorneys and the judge noted Rawlings had cooperated throughout the investigation and that he had never been convicted for another crime.

Though Davis argued for a prison sentence of 18 months to 10 years in prison, Whyte agreed to Smith’s request for a rider sentence. He did not give an underlying sentence or issue fines, telling Rawlings he wanted to see how he performed in the program first.

A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, requires an inmate to undergo treatment programs to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. The program can last between six months and a year, at the end of which Whyte can decide whether to send Rawlings to prison or place him on probation, based on his performance in the program.

“You’re the one who put yourself here and you’re the only one who can get yourself out of that chair,” Whyte said.

Rawlings will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Bonneville County prosecutor’s office looking to hire investigator

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Commission has approved the hiring of an investigator to work directly for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Most counties in Idaho of comparable size already employ investigators in their prosecutor’s offices. Upon the Commision’s approval, Bonneville County Commission Chairman Roger Christensen stated that the position was “overdue.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Shame on them

Has the city of Pocatello lost its collective mind? Roger Bray is a good man who has served the city with distinction and has given his life to the community. That he would be accused of racism is ridiculous. Speaking of diversity in relation to policing is not racist. And speaking up about budgets is the job of every council member. That a recall effort is now underway is preposterous. If the residents of Pocatello truly want budgetary approval to fall to one man, then by all means have a city manager system. But stop pretending that what is happening...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

A response to Councilman Bray’s comments

The Pocatello NAACP has and continues to work with elected officials, institutions, businesses, and other organizations in our community to help ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. Recently the Pocatello NAACP was very concerned about a comment made...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Rexburg, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center

The recent vandalism of the Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center concerns me. I understand the fear and anger the Roe reversal has caused, but vandalizing the Pregnancy Center is not only ugly and uncivilized but also unhelpful to the pro-choice cause. This kind of behavior only fuels our already frightening polarization. Vandals, please put your energy into voter education and political action. With the coming abortion ban in Idaho, centers like the one will experience increasing pressure to help those who must come to terms with an unwanted pregnancy. Whether or not you agree with the Center's politics, their presence in our community now has elevated importance. Ann Swanson, Pocatello
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes

One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

First Presidency announces name for new Rexburg Temple

Rexburg's new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple will be called the "Teton River Idaho Temple." The Church's First Presidency made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Idaho State Journal

Transient vs Diversity

We moved here to Pocatello in 2018 and own our own home. Before that I was raised in Colorado, graduated from HS in a class of 43, went on to college, graduated with a Bachelor of science and a Masters in Education. I also maintain a Cosmetology license. Past work experiences include housekeeping, fast food, variety of jobs in banks, teaching, and more. I served on community clean up positions, PTA associations, state legislation commities, school boards, youth commities just to name a few. I have participated in youth exchange programs, traveled abroad and vacationed around the world. When I married, we became transient; working from job to job, living in our vehicle, moving every 3 months with 2 small children under the age of 2. NO home, NO sustainable job, trying to make ends meet, for over 2 years before coming to Idaho. But hey, enough about me....
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Idaho#Lawyers#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Defense
Idaho State Journal

Concern

I read with concern, the moving letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray (Idaho State Journal, 8/4/2022). Bray’s comments crediting low crime with a primarily white community is only a symptom of long-standing prejudices, a poignant reminder of similar, sometimes vocal but more frequently whispered, community conversations. The best outcome from recent developments would be a sincere community conversation and a reckoning with those marginalized by misconceptions about those who are different. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

POLICE: Local mother charged with injuring baby born addicted to morphine, meth

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local woman has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say she gave birth to a baby boy in April that was suffering from opiate and amphetamine withdrawals. Lydia Anna Hernandez, of Pocatello, was criminally charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation that began in April, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Pocatello police began investigating...
Idaho State Journal

Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road

POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

New program provides paraprofessionals scholarships, chance to become certified teachers

POCATELLO — A new Idaho State University program has provided Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 paraprofessionals with a scholarship to become certified teachers. ISU’s Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher (PaCT) Program unveiled its pilot class Thursday. The group is made up of around 40 current PCSD25 employees wishing to become teachers, according to College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello pregnancy center vandalized

POCATELLO — The Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello was vandalized on Tuesday evening. Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building’s windows painted with messages including “forced birth center,” “God is a woman” and “beware.” The name of a new militant pro-choice group was also painted onto one of the windows. The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available

For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who had to travel to Boise to the COVID-19 clinic at St. Luke’s Hospital to get medical help when she first realized she had post-acute symptoms. Merkley, 58, said she first tested positive for COVID-19...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades

SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy