247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols

Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
247Sports

Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal

A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
Sports
247Sports

Arkansas guard Beaux Limmer strongest man on team

For the past two years, Arkansas right guard Beaux Limmer has been lauded as the strongest player on the team. Twenty years ago, the University of Arkansas would freely distribute 40-yard dash times and weight room numbers, but that information is tougher to come across in 2022. So, what does it mean to be the strongest guy on an SEC football team?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

After his Maryland basketball commitment, Jamie Kaiser kept the buzz going

After a big-name recruit makes his commitment, the buzz typically slows down as fans focus on other uncommitted players and their decisions. But that didn't happen following Jamie Kaiser's commitment to Maryland, in part because the fanbase was starved for good news, and in part because he headed off to the Under Armour Elite 24 event shortly thereafter.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp

Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

