The Erie County Fair is in full swing, and AM Buffalo will be live at the fair all week. First on the list of things to do are the rides. Emily and a new co-worker Alyssa head out to check out the rides and one of the rides they go on is the crazy mouse. Along with them are Marty Biniasz, manager of marketing & fair development, Strates and James Strates owner of Strates Shows. Up next something a little tamer, a ride on the flying elephants. Needless to say, a lot of fun was had on the Strates Shows rides.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO