Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains

Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
BUFFALO, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status

St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
BUFFALO, NY
Ultimate Metallica

Stream and Download Metallica’s Entire Concert in Buffalo, New York

The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW-TV

It's Monday at the Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair is in full swing, and AM Buffalo will be live at the fair all week. First on the list of things to do are the rides. Emily and a new co-worker Alyssa head out to check out the rides and one of the rides they go on is the crazy mouse. Along with them are Marty Biniasz, manager of marketing & fair development, Strates and James Strates owner of Strates Shows. Up next something a little tamer, a ride on the flying elephants. Needless to say, a lot of fun was had on the Strates Shows rides.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo's Harvest House leading the way to a stronger community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo nonprofit organization has been working to fill in the gaps, in the community for almost 30 years. It is called, Harvest House, located on Buffalo's east side. Harvest House president, Carol Murphy told Pheben Kassahun, "The community tells us what they need. We...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Playground Breaking: The Elmwood Village Playground

Every neighborhood needs a good children’s playground. Sometimes urban playgrounds in the heart of commercial districts can be anchors for neighborhoods. They are places where families meet, to relax, have fun, and talk about life. Similar to the way that coffee shops have become synonymous with vibrant neighborhoods, so too have thoughtful playgrounds.
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments

A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'

Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

