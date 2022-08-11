ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FTC looking at rules to corral tech firms’ data collection

By MARCY GORDON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2UJB_0hEJVX0j00
FILE - Lina Khan, then-nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 21, 2021. Whether it is a fitness tracker, “smart” home appliances or the latest kids’ fad going viral in online videos, they all produce a trove of personal data for big tech companies. How that data is being used and protected has led to growing public concern and officials’ outrage. Now federal regulators are looking at drafting rules to crack down on what they call harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security. The FTC announced the initiative Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner via AP, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether it’s the fitness tracker on your wrist, the “smart” home appliances in your house or the latest kids’ fad going viral in online videos, they all produce a trove of personal data for big tech companies.

How that data is being used and protected has led to growing public concern and officials’ outrage. And now federal regulators are looking at drafting rules to crack down on what they call harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security.

The Federal Trade Commission announced the initiative Thursday, seeking public comment on the effects of companies’ data collection and the potential benefit of new rules to protect consumers’ privacy.

The FTC defines commercial surveillance as “the business of collecting, analyzing and profiting from information about people.”

In Congress, bipartisan condemnation of the data power of Meta — the parent of Facebook and Instagram — Google and other tech giants that have earned riches by aggregating consumer information used by online advertisers, has brought national data privacy legislation to its closest point ever to passage.

Around the country, parents’ concern has deepened over the impact of social media on children. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, stunned Congress and the public last fall when she exposed internal company research showing apparent serious harm to some teens from Instagram. Those revelations were followed by senators grilling executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat about what they’re doing to ensure young users’ safety in the wake of suicides and other harms to teens attributed by their parents to their usage of the platforms.

As concerns rise, social media platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are adding new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes.

The Democratic members of the FTC said Thursday it’s imperative for Congress to pass a new law, but that the agency was taking action in the meantime by issuing the notice of proposed rules.

“Mass surveillance has heightened the risks and stakes of data breaches, deception, manipulation and other abuses,” the FTC said..

Agency officials noted that the FTC has brought hundreds of enforcement actions against companies over the last two decades for violations of privacy and data security. They included cases involving the sharing of health-related data with third parties, the collection and sharing of sensitive TV viewing data for targeted advertising, and failure to put in adequate security measures to protect sensitive data such as Social Security numbers.

However, the officials said, the FTC’s ability to deter illegal conduct is limited because it generally lacks authority to seek financial penalties for initial violations of law. That could change if the comprehensive privacy legislation were to clear Congress.

“Firms now collect personal data on individuals at a massive scale and in a stunning array of contexts,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in an online news conference. “Our goal today is to begin building a robust public record to inform whether the FTC should issue rules to address commercial surveillance and data security practices, and what those rules should potentially look like.”

“We are very, very eager to hear from the public,” Khan said.

Topics of interest could include how companies use algorithms and automated systems to analyze the information they collect, and the potential effects of various data practices.

Khan, who was an outspoken critic of Big Tech as a law professor, was appointed by President Joe Biden last year to head the FTC — an independent agency that polices competition and consumer protection as well as digital privacy.

The rulemaking proposal was adopted in a 3-2 vote by the five FTC commissioners. Khan and the other two Democrats voted to issue it, while the two Republicans opposed it.

On Tuesday, Snapchat introduced new parental controls in what it calls the “Family Center” — a tool that lets parents see who their teens are messaging, though not the content of the messages themselves. Both parents and their children have to opt into the service.

__

Follow Marcy Gordon at https://twitter.com/mgordonap

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

The social media design wars are heating up in the US

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m thinking about the regulatory questions that might stick with us even when power inevitably changes hands in Washington. Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act has passed, and China’s getting ever more vision into algorithms. For years, regulatory pressure on social media...
INTERNET
pymnts

Amazon Petitions FTC to Back Down on ‘Unduly Burdensome’ Subpoenas

A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) probe into Amazon Prime and its other subscription services has become “unduly burdensome” to employees and executives after at least 19 were served individual subpoenas, according to an omnibus petition filed by Amazon. Amazon accuses the FTC of harassing founder Jeff Bezos and...
BUSINESS
Vice

New US Privacy Law May Give Telecoms Free Pass on $200 Million Fines

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA), a new federal privacy bill that has actually a chance of becoming law, is designed to introduce new privacy protections for Americans. But it may also have the side effect of wiping out $200 million worth of fines proposed against some of the country’s biggest telecommunications companies as part of a major location-data selling scandal in which the firms sold customer data that ended up in the hands of bounty hunters and other parties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
marketplace.org

The debate over political bias in the tech sector has reached your spam folder

Following backlash from Republican leaders, the Federal Election Commission is giving the OK to a pilot program from Google that would allow authorized political committees or campaigns to bypass Gmail’s spam filters and go directly into a user’s inbox. Google came up with the program after the GOP...
INTERNET
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Portuguese banks ban digital currency exchanges—regulatory compliance is crucial

Late last week (August 4) news broke that several prominent Portuguese banks had shut the accounts of multiple digital currency exchanges. The Portuguese banks, including Santander, BCP, and several others, cited risk management as the reason for the termination of the accounts, although no specific information was given. The closures...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
BBC

Chinese internet giants hand algorithm data to government

Chinese internet giants including Alibaba, Tiktok-owner ByteDance and Tencent have shared details of their algorithms with China's regulators for the first time. Algorithms decide what users see and the order they see it in - and are critical to driving the growth of social media platforms. They are closely guarded...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Tech is making up its own COVID rules

Good morning! The CDC’s new relaxed COVID guidelines are meant to encourage everyone to go back to work, but not everyone is listening to the agency. Under the CDC’s updated COVID guidelines, people don’t need to quarantine if they’re exposed to the virus, and there’s less of an emphasis on screening people with no symptoms. In other words, the CDC told everyone to just go back to work. But tech is in its own boat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Apple lays off 100 recruiters as it reins in hiring and spending - becoming the latest tech giant to brace for economic slowdown by slashing costs

Apple has laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending, according to a new report. In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

US Fed Opens Pathway for Crypto Banks to Tap Central Banking System

The U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday it is publishing its final guidance for novel financial institutions to access its "master accounts," something these firms need to participate in the global payment system. Monday's announcement would seemingly move the U.S. central bank one step closer to possibly allowing Wyoming special purpose...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Data Collection#Congress#Meta
pymnts

Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments

As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Fed to issue long-awaited guidelines for granting master accounts to crypto banks

The United States Federal Reserve Board announced Monday that it had finalized its guidelines for the factors reserve banks are to consider when reviewing requests for Federal Reserve accounts and payment services. The guidelines create a three-tiered review framework with the level of due diligence to be provided, depending on the applicant’s risk level.
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Fedimints Offer Privacy In Exchange For Trust And Custody

P: What other things in the Bitcoin space, whether it's companies that are starting up or new protocols that are being proposed that have got you guys really excited, that we haven't talked about so far in this conversation. Ben, you wanna go first since you've been quiet for a while?
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
bloomberglaw.com

Dark Patterns: Deceptive App Design Isn’t Good for Business

It’s time to reevaluate your company’s user interfaces. Now, companies operating online not only need to present privacy policies and terms of use that are thorough, up-to-date, and legally compliant. They must also ensure that their user interfaces are not running afoul of new laws prohibiting the use of dark patterns.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Fed Finalizes Guidelines for Granting Firms Access to Payment Services

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday it had finalized guidelines for how it will review requests by banks, fintechs and other firms to access the central bank's master accounts and payment systems. The final product, which is substantially similar to proposals the Fed floated in May 2021...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy