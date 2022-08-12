Mayor Sarmiento’s Newsletter – August 2022

Happy Thursday!

I hope you’re having a great summer so far and have had an opportunity to join us at some of our recent celebrations, such as Juneteenth and Fourth of July, or our ongoing Movies in the Park and Concerts in the Park series (these series run through the rest of August!). The City of Santa Ana hosts family-friendly events year-round. If you haven’t already. I encourage you to check out all of our events and if you find something that interests you, stop by!

If you’ve traveled around the city, you may have noticed that Santa Ana has been busy with all kinds of construction and private development activity. Some of these projects may have encompassed temporary road closures and other traffic impacts. Thank you for your patience as you navigate around the construction.

At City Hall, the Santa Ana City Council has been busy making important decisions to move Santa Ana forward, such as by approving the city budget for the new fiscal year, appropriating funds for COVID-19 recovery initiatives under the Revive Santa Ana Spending Plan, and more. To stay on top of what’s happening at City Council meetings, visit our website to review meeting agendas, find out when we meet (we meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 5:45 p.m.), and learn how to participate in our meetings virtually or in person.

Thank you for being part of the Santa Ana community. I hope you enjoy the rest of your summer!

Vicente Sarmiento

Mayor

News and updates

City Council approves Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget

The City Council recently approved the Fiscal Year 2022-23 City budget, which adds many programs and services you’ve requested. I’m excited that we are able to add more youth services, street and sidewalk repairs, other capital projects, and much more, while also maintaining a $70 million rainy day fund to protect the City’s finances. Some of the highlights in our new budget include the following:

More than $26 million – a $5.5 million increase – for youth services, including after-school programs, youth employment and internships, and youth sports

Library improvements and a second Knowledge Mobile

Over $24 million for housing and supportive housing for homeless residents

Over $15 million – a $6 million increase – for street pavement, sidewalks, and traffic-calming improvements

More Code Enforcement officers and resources to address public nuisance issues

$1 million for police oversight

A special thank-you to our community members who participated in the budget process and shared their input to co-create our budget.

City Council approves the Revive Santa Ana Spending Plan

I am proud to announce that our $128.3 million Revive Santa Ana Spending Plan to protect and revive our community from COVID-19 was approved at our August 2, 2022 City Council meeting. The plan includes five expenditure categories:

Recovery from the Pandemic – $8,200,000

Public health equity, expansion of critical communication methods, sanitization, emergency response, mental health recovery, and support services for COVID-19 response

Direct Assistance Programs – $22,400,000

Rental assistance, housing vouchers, food supply/distribution, business and non-profit assistance, early childhood support, daycare and head start, after-school programs, youth violence, sexual assault intervention, technology skill courses, direct resident assistance

Public Health and Safety – $34,235,000

5k run, additional green/open space, healthy food access, property compliance programs, rapid response homeless services, park restrooms, increased security for parks and community centers, First Street safety enhancements

Critical Infrastructure – $51,400,000

Broadband access, community center renovations, transformation of Central Library to support early childhood learning, expansion of library accessibility, IT and process upgrades, streetlights, storm drain gates, parking structure improvements

City Fiscal Health – $12,125,000

Legal support services, contract management, unemployment fund/paid leave reimbursement, accounting and compliance for federal funding, reserve for revenue loss allocation

City of Santa Ana and County of Orange allocate funding to provide direct financial assistance to local businesses affected by the OC Streetcar construction

On the first day of Pride Month, the City of Santa Ana raised the LGBTQIA+ Pride flag in front of City Hall. It was my honor to be part of this ceremony and serve as an ally. As the father of a son who came out as queer, curating a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community is something I hold to a high regard. We are proud to be a community of diversity and inclusivity!

Santa Ana was proud to host the OC Pride Parade this year. It was very important to us to unite the LGBTQIA+ community, empower them, and promote respect for them. With the help of many sponsors, vendors, and volunteers, we were able to foster a successful event!

New business highlight: Cafe Cito

This past Thursday, August 4, I had the pleasure of joining the Suavecito team to celebrate the grand opening of Downtown Santa Ana’s newest coffee shop: Cafe Cito.

Cafe Cito takes a twist on coffee by offering their highly rated pistachio milk. They’re located at 400 W 4th Street, Suite B, Santa Ana, CA 92701.

Nonprofit organization highlight: National Union of Healthcare Workers

This month, I was able to spend some time listening to the struggle of some real heroes. The National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) is a worker-led movement dedicated to improving the lives of caregivers and patients. As a union, they strive to expand health care access, improve patient care, and defend the rights of all workers. I’m proud to stand with NUHW and honored to have their support.

Community resources

Commercial Property Compliance Assistance Program

We recently launched the Commercial Property Compliance Assistance Program as part of the Revive Santa Ana initiative. What this means is owners of commercial properties in qualified areas of the city that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive up to $50,000 to help restore, beautify, and enhance their properties. Specifically, the program pays for improvements such as signage, awnings, steam cleaning/power washing, fencing, doors, lighting, paint and more.

Free food distributions

Under Revive Santa Ana, each day of the week, there are various free food distributions available across the city for residents in need.

Rent stabilization and just cause eviction ordinances

On August 25, 2022 from 5:30 to6:30 p.m., we’re hosting an informational webinar via Zoom to discuss the Rent Stabilization and Just Cause Eviction Ordinances, as well as the Notice of Allowable Rent Increase effective September 1, 2022. Be sure to register in advance!

COVID-19 testing and vaccines

In Santa Ana, we have multiple ways for you to get tested for COVID-19, such as through testing sites, at-home tests, and mobile clinics. If you have experienced any symptoms or potential exposure, I encourage you to utilize our resources.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available for everyone six months and older. To get vaccinated, please visit one of our local vaccine sites.

Mayor’s office hours

Do you have a question about a City service? Or perhaps want to discuss a policy issue? Connect with me every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during my weekly office hours.

How to join

Contact my secretary, Rosa Flores, at rflores@santa-ana.org or (714) 647-5200 to set up a meeting.

Youth services

Youth services have been a long-standing priority of colleagues and I on the City Council. Accordingly, we’ve taken action to fund all kinds of youth services to keep our kids busy with meaningful activities and events. If you or someone you know is looking to get connected to our youth programming, check out some of these:

Santa Ana Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

The City of Santa Ana’s Main Library offers a reading program for all ages, in which individuals can spend their time with valuable reading and compete in challenges for prizes.

More information: santaana.beanstack.com/reader365

Teen Excursion Program

The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency is offering a free teen excursion program for teens who are between 13 to 17 years of age. It consists of excursions once a month that include but are not limited to, visits to amusement parks, sporting events, and movie screenings.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/teen-programs

Youth Sports programs

The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency offers various sports programs in which the youth are provided with instructional training and fundamental skill development. Children in pre-kinder through eighth grades are eligible to register.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/youth-sports-programs

Events

Movies in the Park through August 31

Only four more Movies in the Park are left this summer! Join us for family fun and free popcorn. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. The remaining movies are:

August 17 – Jungle Cruise (PG-13) at Madison Park – 1528 S Standard Street

August 24 – Boss Baby: A Family Business (PG) at Mabury Park – 1801 E Fruit Street

August 31 – Encanto (PG) at Memorial Park – 2102 S Flower Street

Concerts in the Park

Join us every Thursday in August for our Concerts in the Park Series, including live music, food trucks, and kids’ activities.

Birch Summer Series

Join us for our Birch Summer Series every Friday through August 26, 2022 at Birch Park for screenings of classic family films.

Questions and answers

Instead of sharing a status-quo FAQ, I stopped to think about questions that I receive from constituents that are actually frequently asked. Here’s what I came up with:

I’m having issues with my waste/recycling services. How can I get help?

Please contact the Republic Services Customer Service Center at (877) 328-2074 during business hours with any service issues.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/trash-and-recycling-services-update

I got a parking citation. How may I contest it or pay for it?

If you wish to contest a parking citation online please visit our website or contact the Citation Processing Center at (800) 989-2058. A review must be made within 21 calendar days of receiving the citation.

If you wish to pay your parking citation, you can do so by mail, in person, or online with any major credit card, debit card, or by check. Make your check or money order payable to the City of Santa Ana and write the license plate number on your check or money order.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/parking-enforcement

Can I file a police report online?

You can file a police report using the Santa Ana Police Department Citizens Online Police Reporting System. If this is an emergency please call 9-1-1. The citizen police report system allows you to submit a report immediately and print a copy of the report for free. Please confirm the following information to find out if online citizen police report filing is right for you:

This is not an Emergency

There are no known suspects or workable suspect descriptions

The incident occurred within the Santa Ana city limits

The incident did not occur on a State Freeway

You must have an email address to file an online report

If you have additional questions about using the system, please call (714) 245-8665.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/e-police-reporting

How can I get involved in my local government?

That’s a good question. The quick answer is that there are several ways to get involved. Here are a few ideas:

Attend our City Council, board, and commission meetings.

The City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:45 p.m. for our open session meeting, where we discuss routine business matters, hold public hearings, consider policy matters, and discuss all kinds of local government issues. You can join us in person at Santa Ana City Hall or virtually on Zoom, YouTube, or CTV Channel 3. If you’re interested in participating, you can speak (in-person or virtually) to address the City Council publicly during the portion of the meeting called “public comments.” During the public comments portion of our meeting, folks are invited to speak for up to three minutes to address the City Council on items on the City Council agenda or any topic related to local government. While we won’t be able to respond to your comments, we will take them into consideration and if follow-up is required, we’ll do so.

Board and commission meetings have their own schedules. The boards and commissions are advisory bodies that advise the City Council on specific policy topics, such as land use, parks and open space, library services, youth, and more. You can also address the board and commission members for up to three minutes during the “public comments” portion of their meetings.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/agendas-and-minutes

Apply to serve on a board or commission.

From time to time, we have vacancies on our boards and commissions. You can apply to be appointed to serve on one of these important advisory bodies.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/boards-and-commissions

Attend our events.

Our City departments host a series of events all year long. Check out our events calendar. If you find something you like, please come by!

More information: www.santa-ana.org/events

Read our news.

To make sure we keep you updated on what’s happening at City Hall and throughout the city, we share news and announcements on our website. Read our news feed to find out about construction projects, new initiatives, and more.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/news

Check out our volunteer opportunities.

We have various volunteer opportunities available throughout the City. To read about these opportunities and apply, please visit our Departments’ volunteer web pages.

More information: www.santa-ana.org/volunteer-program