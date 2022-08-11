The Lawrenceville City Council met in regular monthly session Thursday at City Hall. They were given the Burbach Aquatics report commissioned on the status of the City Park Pool. The lengthy reports was taken under advisement and sent to the Parks Committee for further study and review. Mayor David Courtney also updated the council on the National Guard Armory and the city aqquisition of the property from military officials. It was indicated that that would not probably occur until 2023 at the earliest. The council did accept 3 bids of the 8 properties put up by the city for sale after a bid opening and will now look to make the sales official through ordinance next month.

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO