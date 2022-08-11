Read full article on original website
Helen Lynette Conley Vaught
Helen Lynette Conley Vaught, 83 of Lawrenceville passed away at Deaconess Gateway Hospital Newburgh Indiana, Saturday August 14, 2022 with her loving family at her side. She was born February 19, 1939 in Lawrenceville Illinois to Harry Becker Conley and Helen Sevilla Jackman Conley. Helen married the love of her...
LAWRENCEVILLE BUILDING COLLAPSE
The City of Lawrenceville has announced that it is continuing to moniter the area of the downtown building collapses in the 1100 block of State Street. They are consulting with structural experts along with utility companies and the Illinois Department of Transportation to determine a prudent and safe course of action to move forward. The buildings that fell are privately owned and the city is not responsible for them, but they are responsible for public safety and the immediate area remains closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic with detours continuing around the courthouse square. People are asked to stay out of and avoid blockaded areas near the site.
ERBA LIHEAP APPLICATIONS
The Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) has announced that funding is available to assist low income-eligible households in Lawrence and surrounding counties with natural gas, propane, electric, water and sewer bills. The LIHEAP ((Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) will begin on Thursday, September 1st and applications will be taken on a first come, first serve basis in person or over the phone at ERBA offices starting next Tuesday, August 16th. Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive help. Documentation of income status is required for application. In Lawrence County, contact the ERBA office at (618) 943-2938 to make an appointment and for information on what documents are needed to apply.
LAWRENCEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
The Lawrenceville City Council met in regular monthly session Thursday at City Hall. They were given the Burbach Aquatics report commissioned on the status of the City Park Pool. The lengthy reports was taken under advisement and sent to the Parks Committee for further study and review. Mayor David Courtney also updated the council on the National Guard Armory and the city aqquisition of the property from military officials. It was indicated that that would not probably occur until 2023 at the earliest. The council did accept 3 bids of the 8 properties put up by the city for sale after a bid opening and will now look to make the sales official through ordinance next month.
CAL PIPKEN BASEBALL 10U WORLD SERIES
The 2022 Cal Ripken Baseball 10u World Series wrapped up over a week of play Saturday with the championship game at the Vincennes Cub League Complex-Green Diamond. The top seeded team from Marlton NJ won the title as they beat 3rd seeded Julington Creek FL 4-3. The Iron Man bracket was won by 5th seeded Milton MA 6-2 over 4th seeded Campbellsville, KY.
