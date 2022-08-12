ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

Okaloosa Co. Superintendent says life of school district is at stake

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers posted an extensive letter to county voters discussing recent school board accusations with which he does not agree. Chambers also endorsed three current school board members for the upcoming election: Dr. Diane Kelley Linda Evanchyk Dr. Lamar White The school board is made of […]
Sears is assistant principal of Crestview High School

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Kimberly Sears is assistant principal of Crestview High School. The appointment of the veteran Okaloosa educator was approved last week by the Okaloosa County School Board. An Okaloosa County School District educator for 23 years, Sears has taught kindergarten, first grade, second grade, elementary and middle...
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
Geneva Co. road and bridge department needs employees

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Geneva County Commission discussed a large number of vacancies in its “Road and Bridge” department. County Engineer Justin Barfield says on any given day he essentially has only” 12-to-15 workers covering more than 600 miles of roads. The majority of them are dirt roads.
Florida Confirmed a Case of EEE

Florida confirmed a case of EEE (Eastern equine encephalitis) on Aug. 3. The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported a yearling Quarter Horse mare in Gulf County positive for EEE. She presented with fever, blindness, head-pressing, and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 25. Consequently, she has been euthanized, and the facility where she resided is not under quarantine.
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
Cynthia Lucille Ahroon Obit

Cynthia Lucille Ahroon, 71, of Enterprise, AL, passed from this life on August 1, 2022 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. Cynthia was born on January 12, 1951 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey to Frederick and Helen Audre Anderson Freeland. Cindi was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
John Deere tractor hit by truck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation at Holt residence

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nine horses have been removed from a Holt residence after allegations of abuse and neglect. Alaqua Animal Refuge worked with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society to remove the horses off the property. One horse in the most critical condition for medical assessment was removed from the residence...
County responds to FBI search warrant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are speaking out after an FBI search warrant was released to the public. The warrant states that several prominent local leaders accepted things of value from GAC, a local construction company, in the wake of Hurricane Michael in 2018. GAC was owned by former House Speaker Allan […]
PCPD searching for runaway; possibly endangered

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is looking for a runaway who is believed to be endangered. India S. McKenzie, a 16-year-old black female, was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt with Monopoly symbols on it, black pants, and black socks with flip flops. McKenzie also has an unknown tattoo on one of her hands.
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
