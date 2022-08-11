Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Commissioners scheduled a “SPECIAL SESSION” in addition to the Regular Sessions
The Darke County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a “Special Session” to be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for receiving of SEALED BIDS which will be publicly opened and read aloud for “Village of Hollansburg-Elm Street Sidewalk Construction”. The Board of Commissioners will also hold their “Regular Sessions” on that Tuesday & Thursday at 1:30 p.m. that same week. All Session meetings will be held at the Commissioner’s Office, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville.
WRBI Radio
Portion of U.S. 52 in Franklin County closed for box culvert project
— U.S. 52 is closed two miles east of State Road 229 between Brookville and Metamora for a box culvert replacement project. The work is expected to be finished in 30 days. Traffic is being detoured along State Road 229, I-74, and State Road 1.
countynewsonline.org
Ribbon Cutting & Opening of Greenville City Schools Fieldhouse
It was another big day for the Greenville City Schools: on Sunday, the new Fieldhouse at the Harmon Field was officially opened with a ribbon cutting event. And with that, Phase 2 of the new athletic complex is completed. Partner and supporter in the naming the facility are Wayne HealthSports/Orthopedic...
Inside Indiana Business
Two companies expanding in Wayne County
A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Volunteer event to honor Clark County Deputy Yates
On Monday, August 29, people will meet at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, the goal is to pack 1,000 meals for each of Deputy Yates' 15 years of service.
countynewsonline.org
Welcome GPD’s newest officer: Jackie Barton
Greenville – On Monday (Aug, 15) morning Mayor Steve Willman swore in the newest police officer for the GPD. Officer Jackie Barton is a graduate from the police academy at Edison State Community College and she served for several years as a Deputy with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Public Library offering COSI Learning Lunchboxes to patrons
GREENVILLE – While the Children’s Department at Greenville Public Library is taking the month of August off from programming, we are proud to offer COSI Learning Lunchboxes to local families!. Beginning August 15, GPL will be offering 100 Learning Lunchboxes to families with children ages 6-12. Each dinosaur-themed...
Historic Preble County covered bridge closed after damaged caused by semi
PREBLE COUNTY — A historic covered bridge in Preble County is now closed after being damaged by a semi-tractor trailer. Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says the accident happened on August 5 when a semi-tractor trailer not following a construction detour on SR 122 ended up attempting to go through the Brubaker Covered Bridge on Brubaker Road just outside of Gratis.
Report: Three fatal crashes in Allen County in July
LIMA — There were three fatal crashes on Allen County roadways during the month of July, according to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition. Both the current number of fatal crashes and the number of traffic-related fatalities in Allen County so far this year are now up to six, according to a release from the coalition. In 2021, there were six fatal crashes and seven total fatalities reported through the month of July.
Fox 19
Talawanda School District to close Monday due to school safety training for teachers, staff
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Talawanda School District will close its buildings to the public Monday so officers can work with teachers and staff on school safety training, including active shooter training. The Talawanda Superintendent Dr. Edward Theroux says that the Oxford Police Department will be conducting the Run, Hide, Fight Safety...
peakofohio.com
Grand Champion steer sells for over $10,000 at Champaign County Fair; other results
Shae Conrad's 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100 at the livestock auction this week. Those buyers were: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N' Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer's & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Lima News
Lima man sentenced in Putnam County for impaired driving
OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.
hoosieragtoday.com
Wayne and Randolph County Farmers Finish Among Top 3 in Wheat Yield Contest
Seed Genetics Direct recently announced the winners of their annual Wheat Yield Contest for 2022. Jimmy Cunningham and Ron Foor of Cunningham and Foor, LLC from Washington Court House, Ohio earned the top bragging rights with a first-place finish of 144.11 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Jacob Cates...
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
Fox 19
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
eaglecountryonline.com
Brookville Sentenced for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death
Seth Donohue was sentenced August 10 in Dearborn Superior Court II. Seth Donohue. File photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Sentencing has been handed down to a Brookville man for his role in the death of two area men. Seth Donohue was sentenced on August 10 to 25 years in prison,...
hometownstations.com
The gates are open for family fun at the Mercer County Fair
Fair season continues in West Central Ohio with Mercer County officially opening their gates for the Mercer County Fair. The fair will take place until August 18th with a variety of events such as musical performances from Roots and Boots, as well as King and Country. A demolition derby is also planned for the week. Fair managers say that there is a bit of everything for everyone to enjoy this year.
