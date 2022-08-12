ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pinstripe Alley

When the Yankees’ top prospects turned their seasons around

Prospect development is not a linear path. Some players do not miss a step as they climb from level to level or start the season out on fire. Others take more time to figure it out. Whether it is a slow start or an adjustment to a new level, those statistics can skew just how well a player has adapted. Let’s take a look at when some of the Yankees’ best prospects turned their 2022 seasons around and how they have been performing since.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NL East odds: Bettors hammer Phillies to win NL East despite Mets' commanding division lead

The New York Mets haven't trailed in the NL East all season long. As of August 15, the Mets lead the Braves by 5.5 games in the NL East, holding a record of 75-40 on the season. The Braves, along with the Phillies, are both extremely hot as of late and refuse to wave the white flag in the NL East. But currently, the Phillies are 11.5 games out of the NL East, despite winning 7 of their last 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

GM Mike Elias: Orioles will 'significantly escalate' payroll during offseason

The Orioles have been one of the biggest stories of the 2022 season, emerging from years of rebuilding and mediocrity to post a 59-54 record and challenge for a wild card slot. Even if it looks like the O’s may have turned the corner already, the club definitely wants to make winning a habit going forward, and a payroll increase will come along with that planned return to contention.
BALTIMORE, MD

