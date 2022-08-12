ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

WBBJ

Many county commissioners attend final meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for their regular monthly meeting, but it was the last meeting for many. The county commission held their monthly meeting with many items on the list. One the commission touched on was the amended tax resolution. “The tax rate, we’re trying...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
brownsvilleradio.com

City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg

Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Additional information on the Decatur County Fair

The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Humboldt August 22

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — More than 250 motorcycles are expected to pass through West Tennessee as part of an annual cross-country ride for a good cause. The American Legion Legacy Run is a five-day, 1,150 mile ride to raise awareness and funds for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship supports children of fallen military personnel or disabled veterans who served in the post-9/11 era.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Southwest HRA delivers digital hope to senior community

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Southwest Human Resources Agency is wanting to increase digital literacy among West Tennessee among seniors. And they are doing so with the help of a grant from West End Home Foundation. “Our purpose is to go out and reach out to these individuals who are...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Events the week of August 15, 2022 in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Decatur County Fair (Parsons – through Saturday) Horsin’ Around (Jackson) Whistlin’ Dixie Book Drive (Jackson) Alzheimer’s Awareness Lunch (Jackson) Jackson’s 200th Birthday (Jackson) Thursday, August 18. Unitas w/ George Foreman (Jackson) David Cook...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘Stay Well’ health fair, vaccine event coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Stay Well Health Fair and Vaccine Event will be held Saturday, August 20. ‘Stay Well’ events take place in select cities across the country through partnerships between The Cobb Institute in Washington D.C. and local agencies in an effort to provide Black communities with health-related resources.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson-Madison County Schools to host Family Night

JACKSON, Tenn. — A meet and greet is being hosted by a local school system. Jackson-Madison County Schools‘ Social & Behavioral Services Department is hosting a family night on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The school system’s Family Night will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

200 years of Jackson-Madison County celebrated over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson celebrated 200 years this past weekend. The City of Jackson’s Bicentennial Commission have been planning to end the year-long Bicentennial Celebration with a bang. There were multiple events for everyone to celebrate, including the Bicentennial Choir, a Bicentennial Parade and the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Scholarships available from local group

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group with ties to the founding of the nation is helping students and veterans get an education. The Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution says scholarships are being offered to high school students and active duty, retired, reserve, and retired reserve military. They say...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Christopher Wayne Patterson

Christopher Wayne Patterson, age 40, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Christopher was born in Jackson, TN on September 3, 1981, to Wayne Patterson of Pinson, TN, and Verna Bohanan Patterson...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

RIFA to host annual ‘Pack the Bus’ food drive August 20

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA is preparing to host their annual “Pack the Bus” food drive to help fight childhood hunger. On Saturday, August 20, volunteers will be helping pack Jackson-Madison County school buses full of nonperishable food items to support the Snack Backpack program. The program allows...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Annual Horsin’ Around Golf Scramble helps Redemption Road Rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is no time for horsin’ around when there is competition on the green. The Fifth Annual Horsin’ Around Golf Scramble kicked off on Monday. The annual fundraising event was held at the Jackson National Golf club in the northeast part of the Hub City. More than 30 teams of four competed in this year’s event.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Bicentennial celebration continues with parade

JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
JACKSON, TN

