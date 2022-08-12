Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Many county commissioners attend final meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for their regular monthly meeting, but it was the last meeting for many. The county commission held their monthly meeting with many items on the list. One the commission touched on was the amended tax resolution. “The tax rate, we’re trying...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building
Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire. Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with...
brownsvilleradio.com
City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg
Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
WBBJ
Additional information on the Decatur County Fair
The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Humboldt August 22
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — More than 250 motorcycles are expected to pass through West Tennessee as part of an annual cross-country ride for a good cause. The American Legion Legacy Run is a five-day, 1,150 mile ride to raise awareness and funds for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship supports children of fallen military personnel or disabled veterans who served in the post-9/11 era.
WBBJ
Southwest HRA delivers digital hope to senior community
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Southwest Human Resources Agency is wanting to increase digital literacy among West Tennessee among seniors. And they are doing so with the help of a grant from West End Home Foundation. “Our purpose is to go out and reach out to these individuals who are...
WBBJ
$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 15, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Decatur County Fair (Parsons – through Saturday) Horsin’ Around (Jackson) Whistlin’ Dixie Book Drive (Jackson) Alzheimer’s Awareness Lunch (Jackson) Jackson’s 200th Birthday (Jackson) Thursday, August 18. Unitas w/ George Foreman (Jackson) David Cook...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
‘Tarp Your Load’: Giveaway to be held during Jackson’s Community Clean-up Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Keep Jackson Beautiful Committee will hold a giveaway in conjunction with the Health and Sanitation Department’s “Community Clean-up Day” coming this Saturday. The clean-up day aims to curb illegal dumping in the city by allowing disposal of items...
WBBJ
‘Stay Well’ health fair, vaccine event coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Stay Well Health Fair and Vaccine Event will be held Saturday, August 20. ‘Stay Well’ events take place in select cities across the country through partnerships between The Cobb Institute in Washington D.C. and local agencies in an effort to provide Black communities with health-related resources.
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Schools to host Family Night
JACKSON, Tenn. — A meet and greet is being hosted by a local school system. Jackson-Madison County Schools‘ Social & Behavioral Services Department is hosting a family night on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The school system’s Family Night will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central...
WBBJ
200 years of Jackson-Madison County celebrated over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson celebrated 200 years this past weekend. The City of Jackson’s Bicentennial Commission have been planning to end the year-long Bicentennial Celebration with a bang. There were multiple events for everyone to celebrate, including the Bicentennial Choir, a Bicentennial Parade and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
WBBJ
Scholarships available from local group
JACKSON, Tenn. — A group with ties to the founding of the nation is helping students and veterans get an education. The Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution says scholarships are being offered to high school students and active duty, retired, reserve, and retired reserve military. They say...
WBBJ
Christopher Wayne Patterson
Christopher Wayne Patterson, age 40, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Christopher was born in Jackson, TN on September 3, 1981, to Wayne Patterson of Pinson, TN, and Verna Bohanan Patterson...
WBBJ
RIFA to host annual ‘Pack the Bus’ food drive August 20
JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA is preparing to host their annual “Pack the Bus” food drive to help fight childhood hunger. On Saturday, August 20, volunteers will be helping pack Jackson-Madison County school buses full of nonperishable food items to support the Snack Backpack program. The program allows...
Covington Leader
North Covington Dollar General temporarily shut down by city over ‘life safety issues’
Shoppers expecting to pop into the North Covington Dollar General will have to go elsewhere for the time being. On Friday morning, Covington Fire Chief Richard Griggs confirmed the store was closed by the fire marshal for life safety issues. He said the fire department received seven different complaints about...
WBBJ
Annual Horsin’ Around Golf Scramble helps Redemption Road Rescue
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is no time for horsin’ around when there is competition on the green. The Fifth Annual Horsin’ Around Golf Scramble kicked off on Monday. The annual fundraising event was held at the Jackson National Golf club in the northeast part of the Hub City. More than 30 teams of four competed in this year’s event.
WBBJ
Bicentennial celebration continues with parade
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/22 – 08/15/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/15/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Comments / 0