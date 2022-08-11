Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
Yardbarker
Yankees have another star prospect producing insane numbers after joining Triple-A
Players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza get most of the headlines among minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system. However, one rising star is producing incredible numbers with AAA Scranton this season over 46 games. Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera might be even more impressive right now than...
MLB insider expects Red Sox to make Rafael Devers 'an offer he can't refuse'
The 2022 Boston Red Sox are on life support, as they enter Monday at 57-59, 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot and with four teams to leapfrog just to snag a postseason berth via the expanded format. Things could've been worse though, if not for the heroics of...
In midst of rocky 2022 season with High-A Greenville, Red Sox top prospect Nick Yorke appears to be finding his groove again
He may no longer be regarded by Baseball America as one of the game’s top 100 prospects (for now), but it appears as though Red Sox infield prospect Nick Yorke is starting to find his groove again. In High-A Greenville’s last series against the Hickory Crawdads at Fluor Field,...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Yardbarker
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
Yardbarker
Yankees Legend Calls Out The Team’s Deadline Strategy
Ever since beginning the second half of the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been on a slide. Their recent stretch of games saw them lose their hold on not just the best record in all of baseball, but in the American League as well. New York was...
Insider hints Browns' Deshaun Watson could get 10-game suspension, $10 million fine
Star quarterback Deshaun Watson didn't play a down for the Houston Texans or any other team during the 2021 campaign following an offseason trade request, as he couldn't secure a move to a different club because of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that hovered over him.
Yardbarker
Report: Then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't answer phone for potential Broncos trade for No. 2 pick in 2018 draft
The tenure of former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will not be remembered fondly by the team’s fans. One story that came out recently will not make the fans feel any better about what could have been. SNY reporter Connor J. Hughes, who covers both the Jets...
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
Yardbarker
Mets attempt to shake off blowout loss to Braves in opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker warned fans not to take too much away from the Braves' dominant win over the New York Mets on Monday. "It's just one game," Snitker said. "I hope it's a good series." The second-place Braves routed the first-place Mets 13-1, their seventh consecutive win, as they...
Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed
Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Yardbarker
Nick Wright Says Sixers Are The Perfect Landing Spot For Kevin Durant: "I Understand Why It Checks Those Boxes For Him."
Kevin Durant was mentioned as a potential candidate to join the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after he doubled down on his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets unless Joe Tsai let Steve Nash and Sean Marks go. The 2x NBA champion wants a change of air, and while several teams have been linked with a move for him, it seems like just two are ready to make a move for KD.
Yardbarker
Max Kepler ends slump, leads Twins past Royals
Max Kepler broke out of a 0-for-29 slump with three hits and an RBI to help lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night in Minneapolis. Byron Buxton had two hits and Carlos Correa reached base three times with a single and...
Yardbarker
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
