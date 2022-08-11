ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
Yankees Legend Calls Out The Team’s Deadline Strategy

Ever since beginning the second half of the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been on a slide. Their recent stretch of games saw them lose their hold on not just the best record in all of baseball, but in the American League as well. New York was...
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
Mets attempt to shake off blowout loss to Braves in opener

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker warned fans not to take too much away from the Braves' dominant win over the New York Mets on Monday. "It's just one game," Snitker said. "I hope it's a good series." The second-place Braves routed the first-place Mets 13-1, their seventh consecutive win, as they...
Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed

Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Nick Wright Says Sixers Are The Perfect Landing Spot For Kevin Durant: "I Understand Why It Checks Those Boxes For Him."

Kevin Durant was mentioned as a potential candidate to join the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after he doubled down on his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets unless Joe Tsai let Steve Nash and Sean Marks go. The 2x NBA champion wants a change of air, and while several teams have been linked with a move for him, it seems like just two are ready to make a move for KD.
Max Kepler ends slump, leads Twins past Royals

Max Kepler broke out of a 0-for-29 slump with three hits and an RBI to help lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night in Minneapolis. Byron Buxton had two hits and Carlos Correa reached base three times with a single and...
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
