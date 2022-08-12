ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Eater

Step Inside La Société, SoMa’s New French Bistro Backed by a Squad of Mina Group Alumni

Starting this week, there’s a new place for San Franciscans to dive head first into a steaming bowl of moules-frites paired with a glass of zingy white wine or dip into a hot bowl of French onion soup, nuzzled under a cheesy blanket torched to a crisp. New French restaurant La Société begins serving dinner Tuesday, August 16 with plans to add lunch service down the line. The restaurant, nestled in the corner of the lobby of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, is the first San Francisco opening from TableOne Hospitality, the spinoff restaurant group led by Patric Yumul, Mina Group co-founder and former president.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

How These Iconic Restaurants Are Keeping a Lost San Francisco Tradition Alive

It’s a familiar tale for those who’ve lived in San Francisco long enough when the end of one city tradition must make way for a new one. And with the reopening of the Sir Francis Drake Hotel as the Beacon Grand this spring, the 80-year-old tradition of the Beefeaters has come to an end. But for Eddie Strickland, who wore the red uniform at the Union Square hotel for nearly 20 years, the tradition lives on in a new way: Strickland is hanging his flower-rimmed hats in four San Francisco dining institutions, as symbols of days now gone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pistahan Parade and Festival in S.F. celebrates Filipino culture

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The 29th annual Pistahan Parade and Festival in San Francisco kicked off Saturday after a pandemic hiatus and a popular new movie that draws attention to Filipino culture."I feel really proud of who I am and where I came from," said Jeana Rabanal, a vendor who started Mie Makes during the pandemic. "Growing up, there wasn't a lot of Filipino products that I wanted."Her brand of stickers, shirts and other items showcase cultural pride.Earlier this month the film "Easter Sunday" starring comedian Jo Koy and highlighting his character's Filipino family in Daly City opened in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Why isn’t the Golden Gate Bridge gold?

It’s a question a lot of people gazing through the fog upon the almost one million tons of steel we call the Golden Gate Bridge have — why is the bridge reddish and not golden, if gold is in the name? The answer is actually relatively straightforward. The bridge, which was constructed between 1933 and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

It's Been Four Years Since Salesforce Park and the Transit Center Opened — and Then Closed and Opened Again

Four years ago this past Friday, on August 12, 2018, we saw the long-anticipated grand opening of one of San Francisco's grandest infrastructure projects in decades. Since then there was an abrupt closure due to structural concerns, a reopening, and we've had a lengthy pandemic that has kept the area surrounding Salesforce Transit Center pretty sleepy. But the building and its rooftop park remain shining examples of innovative urban development and canaries in the coal mine of a slowly reviving downtown, waiting for you to return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Kite surfer rescued near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week

Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tippnews.com

California Soul Food Cookout and Festival to Benefit Regional Charities

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
PLEASANTON, CA
Secret SF

Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF

Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kcbx.org

Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig

Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Beyond Burritos: 5 Latin American Staples and Where to Eat Them in San Francisco

There’s a lot more to Mexican food than tacos and burritos (burritos are actually much more of a Mexican American dish). And while San Francisco boasts a seriously eclectic Mexican food scene, when you widen your culinary curiosity to encompass the 33 countries that comprise Latin America, the options for an eating adventure start to really pile up—especially in this city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Clipper BayPass pilot to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

