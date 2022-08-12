ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

the university of hawai'i system

$600K gift puts business college's computer lab on cutting-edge

A blessing was held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business on August 11 to celebrate the completed renovation of the Tom W.S. Hee Undergraduate Computer Room into a state-of-the-art facility. The $600,000 lab renovation was funded from the estate of Clifford and Blanche Hee and named in honor of their son Tom Hee, who was an admired alumnus of the college and an accomplished banking professional, computer expert and community-minded volunteer.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

$148K project to digitize thousands of rare, native plant specimens

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa project to digitize tens of thousands of plant specimens from Hawaiʻi, across the vast Pacific Ocean and around the world, received a major boost by the National Science Foundation. The three-year, $148,882 grant will help School of Life Sciences Assistant Professor Karolina Heyduk and her team to digitize and catalog more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access worldwide to one of the oldest collections of Pacific plants.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mandatory recount for five races

HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Ironman Hawai'i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week

The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Kailua, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

PAC-funded smear campaigns backfire in Hawaiʻi's primary election

Political Action Committees dropped millions of dollars in advertising to influence the outcome of the elections. The super PACs Be Change Now and Vote Vets took out ads against candidates Sylvia Luke and Jill Tokuda, but the primary indicated those efforts backfired. This morning we talked to political Columnist Richard Borreca, a columnist for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and long-time former political reporter for KHON television and the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, about the outcome of the elections.
HONOLULU, HI
#Stanford University#Native Hawaiian#Higher Education#College#American Public Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
hawaiinewsnow.com

'Disturbance' on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
WAIPAHU, HI
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
HAWAII STATE

