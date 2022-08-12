Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
$600K gift puts business college’s computer lab on cutting-edge
A blessing was held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business on August 11 to celebrate the completed renovation of the Tom W.S. Hee Undergraduate Computer Room into a state-of-the-art facility. The $600,000 lab renovation was funded from the estate of Clifford and Blanche Hee and named in honor of their son Tom Hee, who was an admired alumnus of the college and an accomplished banking professional, computer expert and community-minded volunteer.
$148K project to digitize thousands of rare, native plant specimens
A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa project to digitize tens of thousands of plant specimens from Hawaiʻi, across the vast Pacific Ocean and around the world, received a major boost by the National Science Foundation. The three-year, $148,882 grant will help School of Life Sciences Assistant Professor Karolina Heyduk and her team to digitize and catalog more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access worldwide to one of the oldest collections of Pacific plants.
KHON2
Mandatory recount for five races
bigislandnow.com
Ironman Hawai’i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week
The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights
The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Democrats come together after primary election; Impact of super PACs on campaigns
HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon gives us a closer look at the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s Unity Breakfast the morning after the primary election | Full Story. Columnist Richard Borreca provides insight on the way super PAC funding boosted some candidates—and backfired on others. Find more information on the 2022 election here.
hawaiipublicradio.org
PAC-funded smear campaigns backfire in Hawaiʻi's primary election
Political Action Committees dropped millions of dollars in advertising to influence the outcome of the elections. The super PACs Be Change Now and Vote Vets took out ads against candidates Sylvia Luke and Jill Tokuda, but the primary indicated those efforts backfired. This morning we talked to political Columnist Richard Borreca, a columnist for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and long-time former political reporter for KHON television and the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, about the outcome of the elections.
Don Ho honored at International Market Place on 92nd birthday
The late Don Ho's 92nd birthday was celebrated at the International Market Place on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Oʻahu tour guide shares her love for the King of Rock and Roll during Elvis Week
Elvis Presley fans across the world are celebrating National Elvis Week right now. The week pays respect to the King of Rock and Roll, and his movies and music. Presley was born in Mississippi and his iconic home, Graceland, is in Tennessee — but Hawaiʻi is just as ingrained in his identity.
Honor Flights in Hawaii: Filling a hole for veterans
"This will be one of the aircrafts that we'll use and we'll take this first group out of Hawaii and we'll have them on this aircraft right here and take them to D.C.," said Tim Thompson, Alaska Airlines director of public engagement.
Waipahu High School lock down lifted
A lockdown at Waipahu High School was lifted on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
Individual Hawaii football tickets nearly sold out
Less than 1,000 individual tickets remain for each University of Hawaii football game this fall.
shescatchingflights.com
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
The Sumida Farm family business
David Sumida remembers his childhood very well. "Oh the farm was and always will be amazing," said Sumida.
Honolulu City Council: All Races Headed To Runoff
To ensure our nonprofit newsroom has the resources to continue our impactful reporting, we need to welcome 500 new donors and raise $100,000 by September 5. More than 50 donors have already made gifts during our summer campaign!
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
