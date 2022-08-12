Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Madonna shares rare photos of son Rocco Ritchie on his 22nd birthday
Madonna sent birthday love to her son, Rocco Ritchie, with some mother-son photos — and wow, he is all grown up!. "From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco," Madonna, 63, captioned an Instagram photo gallery featuring her 22-year-old son. In two of the photos, the mother and son...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
TODAY.com
Al Roker thanks strangers who helped after his car battery died: ‘Jump started our weekend!!’
Al Roker is thanking some kind folks in his neck of the woods after they "jump started" his weekend. The TODAY weatherman and his wife, Deborah Roberts, shared on Instagram over the weekend how a couple came to their rescue after their car battery died when they went out to dinner in upstate New York.
TODAY.com
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
TODAY.com
Joanna Gaines’ 4-year-old son helps her out in the kitchen: ‘My little sous chef’
Joanna Gaines got a helping hand from her 4-year-old son, Crew, while prepping a meal in the kitchen. Over the weekend, the "Fixer Upper" star, 44, shared a video on Instagram showing little Crew assisting and acting as her official taster while making a pot of pasta sauce. In the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shares progress pics after losing 24 pounds in 4 months
Tyler Baltierra shared another milestone in his fitness journey. Baltierra posted two shirtless images on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 11 that showed off his health transformation during what he dubbed “cutting season." In the caption, he celebrated his accomplishment and explained what his goals were during the four month period between the end of March and early August.
TODAY.com
Nipsey Hussle honored with posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Nipsey Hussle left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, the late artist was honored with a posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard on what would have been his 37th birthday. The celebration was attended by Hussle’s family and girlfriend, Lauren London. London, who shared 5-year-old son...
TODAY.com
Pete Buttigieg and husband celebrate their twins’ 1st birthday: ‘A smashing success’
Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten’s twins reached a major milestone. The couple’s son and daughter, Penelope and Gus, celebrated their first birthday with a cake-filled party. Chasten shared photos of his little ones seated in their high chairs and delightfully eating their mini cakes. Gus wore a multi-colored...
TODAY.com
Viewers pose for Sunday Mug Shots at the Leaning Tower of Pisa
NBC’s Hallie Jackson wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Hallie gives a shoutout to Harmony celebrating with her 46th birthday with friends Melissa, Cindy and Korey on the beach in Cape Cod; Art and Christie celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family on Lake Tahoe; and Maddie and Sammy from the Leaning Tower of Pisa. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 14, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Hoda and Jenna fan answers trivia for a chance to win a vacation!
TODAY fan Julie Royse joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for the latest installment of the game Life’s A Beach! Royse answers some summer-themed pop culture trivia questions for a chance to win a beautiful beach getaway.Aug. 15, 2022.
TODAY.com
Bethenny Frankel shares candid critique of Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line
Bethenny Frankel is rolling out another beauty review on social media, this time for Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line: SKKN by Kim. Frankel shared a video on her Instagram and TikTok reviewing two products from SKKN by Kim, which launched on June 21. In the caption of one of the videos, Frankel teased the clip, writing, “Another day, another celebrity beauty brand. They’re not all created equal.”
TODAY.com
Beyoncé teases music video for ‘I’m That Girl’ off of ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé has been dominating the charts since releasing her seventh studio album “Renaissance” and now she just released a three-minute teaser that appears to be a first look at the music video for “I’m That Girl.”Aug. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com
Carson Daly recalls working for MTV during Woodstock ’99 chaos
Woodstock ’99 is back in the spotlight thanks to Netflix’s new documentary called “Trainwreck.” Carson Daly got a front row seat to the festivities with MTV and shares what he remembers from the failed festival.Aug. 15, 2022.
Comments / 0