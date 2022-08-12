ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
TODAY.com

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shares progress pics after losing 24 pounds in 4 months

Tyler Baltierra shared another milestone in his fitness journey. Baltierra posted two shirtless images on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 11 that showed off his health transformation during what he dubbed “cutting season." In the caption, he celebrated his accomplishment and explained what his goals were during the four month period between the end of March and early August.
TODAY.com

Viewers pose for Sunday Mug Shots at the Leaning Tower of Pisa

NBC’s Hallie Jackson wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Hallie gives a shoutout to Harmony celebrating with her 46th birthday with friends Melissa, Cindy and Korey on the beach in Cape Cod; Art and Christie celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family on Lake Tahoe; and Maddie and Sammy from the Leaning Tower of Pisa. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com

Bethenny Frankel shares candid critique of Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line

Bethenny Frankel is rolling out another beauty review on social media, this time for Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line: SKKN by Kim. Frankel shared a video on her Instagram and TikTok reviewing two products from SKKN by Kim, which launched on June 21. In the caption of one of the videos, Frankel teased the clip, writing, “Another day, another celebrity beauty brand. They’re not all created equal.”
