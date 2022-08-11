Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival
Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Honored With Outstanding Citizen Award In Georgia: ‘So Humbled & Thankful’
Atlanta, GA – T.I. has been recognized for his community service in his home state of Georgia. The Grand Hustle rapper was presented with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by Rep. Debra Bazemore (D-GA) at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday (August 10). He was joined by...
Comments / 0