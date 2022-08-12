Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
‘Left to rot’: The lonely plight of long Covid sufferers
Some studies suggest long Covid could affect as much as 30 percent of people who are infected.
Jack Dorsey Joins In On The Joke As Social Media Users Note Striking Resemblance Between Museum Exhibit And Mark Zuckerberg
Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey commented on a post on the social media platform, which featured a museum exhibit bearing resemblance to Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg. What Happened: The Block Inc SQ CEO commented “Meta” on a tweet he shared from the feed of RiotGames Product...
Record percentage of adults around the world say children will be worse off financially than their parents
Parents across the globe are growing increasingly pessimistic about the financial futures of their children, according to Pew Research Center.
Polestar Electric Roadster Concept Planned to Enter Production as Polestar 6
GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car company, confirms plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production. The production car is expected to launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster. Interested customers in all active Polestar markets are able to reserve a build slot online starting August 16, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005039/en/ Polestar electric roadster concept (Photo: Business Wire)
Netflix Launches ‘Because She Created’ Program For Female Screenwriters in Egypt
Netflix is launching an incubator to help foster female screenwriters in Egypt. The U.S. streaming giant has partnered with Sard, a dedicated hub for screenwriters in the Arab world on a writing program called Because She Created. Its stated goal is training twenty women from outside Cairo and to “expose untapped talent to the creative tools and industry insight needed to advance their creative and professional development,” Netflix said in a statement. The program is financed by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity. Sard was founded by award-winning writer Mariam Naoum in 2016 as a space for aspiring screenwriters to improve their writing...
From Bad Tipping to Financial Infidelity, America’s Money Secrets Revealed
Few topics are harder to talk about than money -- but money speaks volumes about who we are. "When it comes to money, our character becomes evident," said Cassie Alongi, a real estate broker and...
