The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Polestar Electric Roadster Concept Planned to Enter Production as Polestar 6

GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car company, confirms plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production. The production car is expected to launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster. Interested customers in all active Polestar markets are able to reserve a build slot online starting August 16, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005039/en/ Polestar electric roadster concept (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS
Variety

Netflix Launches ‘Because She Created’ Program For Female Screenwriters in Egypt

Netflix is launching an incubator to help foster female screenwriters in Egypt. The U.S. streaming giant has partnered with Sard, a dedicated hub for screenwriters in the Arab world on a writing program called Because She Created. Its stated goal is training twenty women from outside Cairo and to “expose untapped talent to the creative tools and industry insight needed to advance their creative and professional development,” Netflix said in a statement. The program is financed by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity.   Sard was founded by award-winning writer Mariam Naoum in 2016 as a space for aspiring screenwriters to improve their writing...
TV & VIDEOS

