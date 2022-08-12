Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Armed robbery suspect fires at KDPS officer body cam footage
Body cam footage courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety shows an armed robbery suspect firing multiple times at an officer. (Note: The first 25 seconds of this video does not have sound)
Kalamazoo County sheriff remembers Sgt. Proxmire one year after death
Monday marks one year since Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire was shot and killed in the line of duty. (Aug. 15, 2022)
Ottawa Co. first responders train for tragedy
One day after a driver plowed into a crowd in Pennsylvania, killing one person and leaving 17 injured, a drill trained first responders in West Michigan for that kind of tragedy if it were to ever happen here. (Aug. 14, 2022)
Deputies looking for missing Coopersville man
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536. (Aug. 15, 2022)
Schools offer incentives to address bus driver shortage
Schools offer incentives to address bus driver shortage. Armed robbery suspect fires at KDPS officer body …. Kalamazoo County sheriff remembers Sgt. Proxmire …. Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap …. Deputies looking for missing Coopersville man. Restaurant adds water safety lessons to kids’ menu. Security...
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
Today’s Top Pick: Flash Flood Water Park Battle Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-These are the final days of summer, and it is time to make the most of it. Take the family for a trip to Battle Creek for Flash Flood Water Park. They have got great water slides, a wave pool, and so much more! Best of all is the price. Just 12 dollars per person to spend a day all day to play and have fun.
The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
‘Getting lungs saved my life’: Organ recipient hopes for more donors
The heavy rain didn’t keep some families from gathering at John Ball Zoo on Saturday to share their stories of organ and tissue donation. (Aug. 13, 2022)
Record Rainfall & Cool Temperatures This Past Weekend
Rainfall was significant over much of West Michigan this past weekend. Here’s a link to some rainfall totals. Grand Rapids had 1.85″ of rain on Saturday and that was a record for any August 13th. It was a soaking rain that should really help most farmers (the hay that was cut didn’t need to get wet like that).
Enjoy live music in nature at Blandford Nature Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is an awesome opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy live music in nature. There will be 4 Saturday evening shows that include youth band openers from local organizations. Tickets are only $3 for non-members and free for members and children 12 & under, plus there will be beer and food available for purchase!
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 081322
Most of the area will see some rain. The heaviest rain amounts look to stay inland and south of Grand Rapids. (Aug. 13, 2022)
