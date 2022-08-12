ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laferianews.net

COMMEMORATIVE AIRFORCE – RIO GRANDE VALLEY WING

FOR VISITORS FLYING INTO THE AIRSHOW OVER SOUTH PADRE ISLAND AUGUST 26 – 28, 2022. We cordially invite you to utilize the FBO facilities — including self-service (CC) refueling – Our home base is Port Isabel – Cameron County Airport (KPIL), located in Los Fresnos, TX 78566.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
utrgvrider.com

UTRGV to welcome Vaqueros

The annual Best Week Ever at UTRGV now goes by the name Welcome Week to help ring in and welcome students to the Fall 2022 semester. This year, Welcome Week’s numerous events, including The Stomp, are scheduled to take place on the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses. Starting with some...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season. Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15. Those interested must also […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr barbershop offering free haircuts for students

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr United Public Safety Association has partnered with El Catrin Barbershop to provide free back to school haircuts to students enrolled in the Pharr area. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at El Catrin Barbershop, 122 E. Newcombe Ave. Haircuts will be […]
celebsbar.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Lawyers handling unauthorized biblical ‘Hamilton’ in Texas

Miranda tweeted. “Now lawyers do their work.”The staging of “Hamilton” performed at the Door Christian Fellowship church in McAllen, Texas, was tweaked to include biblical themes and a sermon at the end that compared homosexuality to addiction, the Dallas Morning News reported.Broadway veteran Miranda is known for his pro-LGBT stance.The paper obtained video of the Aug.
celebsbar.com

Texas Church Stages Unlicensed ‘Hamilton’ with Anti-Gay Message

Hamilton might be well-known as a retelling of a famous figure’s life, but a Texas church has introduced another figure — Jesus Christ — to the mix, performing illegally incorporated Christian-centric rhetoric in an unauthorized production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit 2015 musical.The Tony-winning musical, still playing on Broadway and in the midst of a North American national tour, is unavailable for licensing by other theater groups.But that didn’t stop The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen from performing their own illegal adaptation, with altered text, on August 5 and 6.Located in southern Texas, The Door uses popular media, altered to spread a conservative Christian message, as part of its programming.
MCALLEN, TX
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port

Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port. The Anzalduas International Bridge in South Texas is set to become a full-service commercial port of entry after receiving over $81 million for a project that will add multiple lanes for trucks and new cargo bays for inspections. The bridge, which opened...
utrgvrider.com

Hub prospers despite drought￼

Recently, a drought has forced several cities in the Rio Grande Valley to declare water restrictions. Despite this, the Hub of Prosperity, an urban farm located behind the Edinburg First United Methodist Church, continues to cultivate crops. “So those restrictions really don’t change the way that we operate, because, already,...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
sbnewspaper.com

SB High alumna gives back to collegiate program

Texas State Technical College Biomedical Equipment Technology alumna Esmeralda Estrella developed a strong interest in helping people at a young age. Now she is helping to educate the next generation of biomedical equipment technicians as a new instructor at TSTC. The San Benito resident was introduced to the technical side...
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Urology Institute Welcomes New Physician

EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Diego Andres Aguilar Palacios is the newest member of the DHR Health Urology Institute team bringing experience in urology and general surgery to the Rio Grande Valley. He provides specialized care in the male and female urinary tract and male reproductive organs utilizing minimally invasive...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Invasive species of crayfish found in Brownsville resaca

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An invasive species of crayfish was collected by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at the first known site in Texas. Between January and February, three of the Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Sharyland ISD brings back lunch applications

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland Independent School District will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Sharyland ISD […]
sbnewspaper.com

Retired cop brought dedication to diamond

As a police officer goes about his or her day, it is a given that he or she will face images of tragedy and/or humbling experiences that repeat with each changing day. Recently, Brownsville lost a longtime retired police officer, Pat Tamayo Sr. What people do not know about Pat...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Stage two water restrictions continue in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan Utilities Department announced a stage two water conservation is in effect as water levels in the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs reached below 25 percent. Public water systems across the Rio Grande Valley remain at a stage two water restriction. The restriction will be in effect until the […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th. Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Heavy showers continue overnight into Monday

10pm Update: As the Low continues to track northwest and into Mexico, bands of showers continue overnight in the RGV. Over Sunday, the Valley has seen some areas receive 1-2 inches of rain with spots seeing up to 5 inches of rain. While the showers will remain scattered at best, any of the already saturated […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

