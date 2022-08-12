Read full article on original website
laferianews.net
COMMEMORATIVE AIRFORCE – RIO GRANDE VALLEY WING
FOR VISITORS FLYING INTO THE AIRSHOW OVER SOUTH PADRE ISLAND AUGUST 26 – 28, 2022. We cordially invite you to utilize the FBO facilities — including self-service (CC) refueling – Our home base is Port Isabel – Cameron County Airport (KPIL), located in Los Fresnos, TX 78566.
utrgvrider.com
UTRGV to welcome Vaqueros
The annual Best Week Ever at UTRGV now goes by the name Welcome Week to help ring in and welcome students to the Fall 2022 semester. This year, Welcome Week’s numerous events, including The Stomp, are scheduled to take place on the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses. Starting with some...
RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season. Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15. Those interested must also […]
laferianews.net
Latin Pop Artist, Local Entrepreneur Credits STC For Giving Him The Tools For Success
J Mado is a Latin pop artist with deep roots in the Rio Grande Valley, including ties to South Texas College, the place that has helped him build a foundation for success in two unrelated industries. J Mado, is his stage name and the name he will use for this...
Pharr barbershop offering free haircuts for students
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr United Public Safety Association has partnered with El Catrin Barbershop to provide free back to school haircuts to students enrolled in the Pharr area. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at El Catrin Barbershop, 122 E. Newcombe Ave. Haircuts will be […]
celebsbar.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda: Lawyers handling unauthorized biblical ‘Hamilton’ in Texas
Miranda tweeted. “Now lawyers do their work.”The staging of “Hamilton” performed at the Door Christian Fellowship church in McAllen, Texas, was tweaked to include biblical themes and a sermon at the end that compared homosexuality to addiction, the Dallas Morning News reported.Broadway veteran Miranda is known for his pro-LGBT stance.The paper obtained video of the Aug.
celebsbar.com
Texas Church Stages Unlicensed ‘Hamilton’ with Anti-Gay Message
Hamilton might be well-known as a retelling of a famous figure’s life, but a Texas church has introduced another figure — Jesus Christ — to the mix, performing illegally incorporated Christian-centric rhetoric in an unauthorized production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit 2015 musical.The Tony-winning musical, still playing on Broadway and in the midst of a North American national tour, is unavailable for licensing by other theater groups.But that didn’t stop The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen from performing their own illegal adaptation, with altered text, on August 5 and 6.Located in southern Texas, The Door uses popular media, altered to spread a conservative Christian message, as part of its programming.
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port
Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port. The Anzalduas International Bridge in South Texas is set to become a full-service commercial port of entry after receiving over $81 million for a project that will add multiple lanes for trucks and new cargo bays for inspections. The bridge, which opened...
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: More retail, commercial, and housing development coming to Peñitas
PEÑITAS, Texas – There is more development coming to the city of Peñitas, over and above the big new Liberty Corners retail project. That is the prediction of Peñitas City Manager Humberto ‘Beto’ Garza, who says the catalyst for the growth is the long-anticipation La Joya bypass.
utrgvrider.com
Hub prospers despite drought￼
Recently, a drought has forced several cities in the Rio Grande Valley to declare water restrictions. Despite this, the Hub of Prosperity, an urban farm located behind the Edinburg First United Methodist Church, continues to cultivate crops. “So those restrictions really don’t change the way that we operate, because, already,...
riograndeguardian.com
New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
sbnewspaper.com
SB High alumna gives back to collegiate program
Texas State Technical College Biomedical Equipment Technology alumna Esmeralda Estrella developed a strong interest in helping people at a young age. Now she is helping to educate the next generation of biomedical equipment technicians as a new instructor at TSTC. The San Benito resident was introduced to the technical side...
fox40jackson.com
DC, New York can handle migrant buses if border towns survived thousands of migrants daily, Texas mayor says
Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
megadoctornews.com
DHR Health Urology Institute Welcomes New Physician
EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Diego Andres Aguilar Palacios is the newest member of the DHR Health Urology Institute team bringing experience in urology and general surgery to the Rio Grande Valley. He provides specialized care in the male and female urinary tract and male reproductive organs utilizing minimally invasive...
Invasive species of crayfish found in Brownsville resaca
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An invasive species of crayfish was collected by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at the first known site in Texas. Between January and February, three of the Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the […]
Sharyland ISD brings back lunch applications
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland Independent School District will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Sharyland ISD […]
sbnewspaper.com
Retired cop brought dedication to diamond
As a police officer goes about his or her day, it is a given that he or she will face images of tragedy and/or humbling experiences that repeat with each changing day. Recently, Brownsville lost a longtime retired police officer, Pat Tamayo Sr. What people do not know about Pat...
Stage two water restrictions continue in San Juan
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan Utilities Department announced a stage two water conservation is in effect as water levels in the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs reached below 25 percent. Public water systems across the Rio Grande Valley remain at a stage two water restriction. The restriction will be in effect until the […]
Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th. Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this […]
Heavy showers continue overnight into Monday
10pm Update: As the Low continues to track northwest and into Mexico, bands of showers continue overnight in the RGV. Over Sunday, the Valley has seen some areas receive 1-2 inches of rain with spots seeing up to 5 inches of rain. While the showers will remain scattered at best, any of the already saturated […]
