Columbia, SC

wach.com

Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
PELION, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
ORANGEBURG, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death

Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

One person dead after wreck on Coleman Bridge Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a crash on Coleman Bridge Road. Officials say the crash happened at 6:15 pm Sunday. One SUV was involved and the victim was pronounced dead on scene. SCHP authorities say the driver was headed east on Coleman Bridge Road when the car left the roadway, struck a culvert, overturned and then struck a utility pole. The crash remains under investigation.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. CPD said bond was denied for the suspect Friday. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
WIS-TV

SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect in mother's stabbing captured in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After an overnight search, Kershaw County investigators have captured a suspect they say stabbed his mother near the town of Cassatt. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) had been searching for 28-year-old Drake Munger. According to his family, Munger suffers from mental illness. He allegedly...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
News19 WLTX

Barricaded suspect taken into custody, say police

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are issuing an all clear at the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. The suspect, Danny Willard...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

