wach.com
Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
live5news.com
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death
Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
iheart.com
SLED Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Orangeburg County
(Orangeburg County, SC)-- SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident was an exchange of gunfire between Eutawville Police and an armed man identified as 27-year-old Tyler Mendez. No officer injuries were reported, but Mendez was killed. The investigation is ongoing.
wfxg.com
One person dead after wreck on Coleman Bridge Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a crash on Coleman Bridge Road. Officials say the crash happened at 6:15 pm Sunday. One SUV was involved and the victim was pronounced dead on scene. SCHP authorities say the driver was headed east on Coleman Bridge Road when the car left the roadway, struck a culvert, overturned and then struck a utility pole. The crash remains under investigation.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes on Monday, August 15. The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT. The City of Cayce Fire Department said the trailer was filled with tires which take additional time, water and equipment to extinguish.
WIS-TV
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. CPD said bond was denied for the suspect Friday. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
wpde.com
SC Deputies want answers for Kershaw County man who went missing four years ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case of missing 49-year-old William "Bill" Black. Black was last seen in Camden four years ago on August 18, 2018. Black is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 120 pounds.
WIS-TV
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
Suspect in mother's stabbing captured in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After an overnight search, Kershaw County investigators have captured a suspect they say stabbed his mother near the town of Cassatt. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) had been searching for 28-year-old Drake Munger. According to his family, Munger suffers from mental illness. He allegedly...
Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting with Eutawville Police
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved at least one officer. Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident. Laubshire...
Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
Mother stabbed estimated 10 times by son after argument over pets, authorities say
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County sheriff is sharing new details regarding an early morning stabbing that left a mother in critical condition. Sheriff Lee Boan told News19 that the stabbing followed an argument between the victim and her son, the suspect now identified as 28-year-old Drake Munger, over how he was allegedly treating the family pets.
Man arrested after assaulting woman in local Walgreens, Columbia police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
wach.com
Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
Barricaded suspect taken into custody, say police
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are issuing an all clear at the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. The suspect, Danny Willard...
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
