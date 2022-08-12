If trump had all those documents he’s had two years to use or abuse them and yet nothing. Maybe we should ask how many Obama took. Or why wasn’t hillary prosecuted for fake Russian dossier or better yet hunter paying off the big man.
Remember everyone the democratic FBI lied to our FISA courts to spy on a American citizen running for President. And remember again the democratic FBI lied to our FISA courts to even start the investigation on the Russia hoax. Who payed for the Russia hoax? Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. And still to this day no accountability.
Impeach Garland! There are so many lie’s in that warrant because they deceived the judge to get the warrant. They released the Russia Clinton documents to the American people knowing they were ALL LIES. VOTE OUT DEMOCRATS!
Comments / 422