Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KU Sports
Kansas volleyball opens 2022 season ranked 23rd in AVCA poll
The Kansas women’s volleyball team will open the 2022 season where it ended the 2021 season — ranked in the top 25 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. That news came Monday night, when the first AVCA poll of the season was released with the Jayhawks ranked in the No. 23 spot.
KU Sports
Kansas football depth chart projection: Who is standing out for the Jayhawks?
The Kansas football team wrapped up its second week of preseason training camp on Monday and has a little over two weeks remaining until it plays Tennessee Tech in the season opener at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 2. As such, what the team will look like in...
KU Sports
Gary Woodland finishes strong at St. Jude but falls short of advancing
Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland saved his best for last at the St. Jude Championship, site of the first round of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs. But it was not enough to advance Woodland to Round 2 next week. After back-to-back 1-under 69s to just make the...
Comments / 0