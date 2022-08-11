ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Sports

Kansas volleyball opens 2022 season ranked 23rd in AVCA poll

The Kansas women’s volleyball team will open the 2022 season where it ended the 2021 season — ranked in the top 25 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. That news came Monday night, when the first AVCA poll of the season was released with the Jayhawks ranked in the No. 23 spot.
