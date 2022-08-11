PHOTOS: New paintings and murals at Kingstree High and C.E. Murray Elementary/Middle

Read full article on original website
TO DO: Free jazz concert in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Berkeley County Library System is hosting a free jazz concert for people of all ages. Alterea and Friends will perform a free show Aug. 27 at the Berkeley County Administration Building from 4 - 5 p.m. The trio, consisting of Alterea Baxter, Sherlyn...
Georgetown County Schools kicking off new ‘JAG’ program at high schools
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Schools is starting a new program this school year to help students succeed when they start their careers. This year, all four of Georgetown County’s high schools will offer a special program called ‘JAG,’ which stands for ‘Jobs for America’s Graduates.’
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for the 2022-2023 school year:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2....
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
John Landon Black Foundation launch honors resident
Over 100 people are expected in Manning this Thursday, August 18 to attend the launch of the John Landon Black Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Clarendon County leaders to honor the memory of a former resident who passed away recently from an accidental drug overdose at 25-years-old. More than...
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through June 25
June 19 - Burglar Alarm – Silent, Gates St., Kingstree. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Tomlinson St. • Civil Welfare Check, Promised Land Rd., Kingstree. • Break-In, I.M. Graham Rd. • Civil Harassment, I.M. Graham Rd., Lake City. • Larceny, US Hwy. 521, Andrews. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Big Bay...
Birds of a feather: Old Santee Canal Park the hot spot for warblers, fowl and more
Expert bird watchers from near and far have come to learn there's virtually no offseason when it comes to witnessing some of the world's most unique flying species at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner. The vast assortment of birds is one of the site's features that has kept...
Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
Hope Health opens new facility in Hemingway, third one in Williamsburg County
Hope Health had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new facility in Hemingway August 12 and is set to start taking patients. The facility in Hemingway is the third in Williamsburg County, with locations already established in Kingstree and Greeleyville. “[This facility] provides health service, which is the first step...
Mount Pleasant site of ex-dive bar Richard's set to become gas station, retail development
MOUNT PLEASANT — The site of a former longtime landmark dive bar in the state's fourth-largest city is slated to become a convenience store, gas station and retail development. Plans submitted to the town show a 6,188-square-foot Spinx gas station and convenience store along with a car wash on...
Florence Mayor Rolls OUT New Initiative Focused On Youth
Florence, S.C. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin announced today the roll out of the Mayor’s Youth Initiative, a youth focused initiative part of the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. “The youth initiative was a long time coming, as I announced it would be a...
School district receives major donation for scholarship fund
The Larry and Rebecca Collett Foundation publicly announced its designs on pledging $37,500 to the Dorchester School District 2 Educational Foundation Scholarship Fund during last week's local school board meeting. The money will be awarded annually in the form a scholarship grant to a DD2 student graduate pursuing a career...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
One on one with Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Gerald Wright
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two thousand students will head back to class in Dorchester District Four next week. After several changes in top leadership within the district, Gerald Wright came out of retirement for his first superintendent role to become the district’s leader. “Hopefully we can move forward and make this the district everyone […]
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
Husband of SC woman impaled by Beach Umbrella speaks out
ABC NEWS-A Myrtle Beach woman was fatally struck last week when wind sent an umbrella flying on the beach in Garden City. Now her husband is speaking out. ABC’s Victor Oquendo has more.
