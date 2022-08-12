A Lubbock mother was arrested on Tuesday, August 9th after her daughter told police that she hadn't eaten for 2 days. The daughter had called police saying she couldn't open the door and that she hadn't eaten in days. When an officer arrived at the home, she showed him a receipt from days prior for McDonald's saying that was the last time she ate. When searching the house, the officer says there was trash scattered around the hallways and bedrooms. There was also apparently no "edible" food in the refrigerator.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO