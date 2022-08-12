Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Mother Arrested After Daughter Says She Hadn’t Eaten in 2 Days
A Lubbock mother was arrested on Tuesday, August 9th after her daughter told police that she hadn't eaten for 2 days. The daughter had called police saying she couldn't open the door and that she hadn't eaten in days. When an officer arrived at the home, she showed him a receipt from days prior for McDonald's saying that was the last time she ate. When searching the house, the officer says there was trash scattered around the hallways and bedrooms. There was also apparently no "edible" food in the refrigerator.
Apparently Baby Foxes Sound Like Children Screaming, Lubbock Resident Discovers
I know that foxes are seen pretty regularly around my neighborhood, but I've never had more than a quick glance at them before they could run off and hide. I definitely haven't heard them call out to other foxes before, but apparently it doesn't sound so great. A Lubbock resident...
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0