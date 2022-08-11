ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pattie S. Younce, 86, formerly of Bourbon, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Feb. 24, 1936, in Monoquet, she was the daughter of Eldon and Thelma Sumpter. Pattie was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School. After high school, she married Sam Younce on May 4, 1958, and they spent more than 52 years together before his passing in April 2011. Pattie spent her life raising her two daughters, Beth and Kellie.
Joan Ritter

Joan Ritter, 95, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. She was born July 19, 1927. She married Keith Edward Ritter on Oct. 18, 1947; he preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bob) Spuhler, Hudson, Wis.; son,...
Dr. Robert Priest

Dr. Robert E. Priest, 90, Columbia City, died at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1932. On Jan. 13, 1963, he married Alida E. Franks; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Robert (Melaura) Priest, II,...
Ted Easterday

Ted A. Easterday, 83, South Whitley, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home in South Whitley. He was born Aug. 16, 1938. On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Loretta J. Ulshafer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Pamela S. Anglin, Columbia City and...
Barbara Gross

Barbara Louise Gross, 80, Columbia City, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born on July 21, 1942. She married Wilbur Scott Gross on June 21, 1964; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Yoder and Lisa A....
Troy Carpenter — PENDING

Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Iris Middaugh

Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
Buthean ‘Queenie’ King

Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
David Kotterman — UPDATED

David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born May 30, 1954, in Rochester, the son of Clarence M. and Emma Mae (Bradley) Kotterman. He was united in marriage to Teresa Best on Nov. 12, 2011, in Chicago, Ill.
Laura Saldana — UPDATED

Laura Lee (Method) Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in her home surrounded by her friends and family. Born Feb. 15, 1956, in Alexandria, Va., she was the daughter of Donald Method and Patricia Addair. She and her husband Walter Andrew Saldana fell in love 37 years ago in Las Vegas, and together they raised three sons.
Terry ‘Haney’ Thompson — UPDATED

Please join us at 1 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, at the Warsaw American Legion Post No. 49. A Military Honors ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., for his dedicated service with the U.S. Marines Corp. A celebration of life will follow. Terry “Haney” Thompson, 83, Nappanee, died at 11:34 a.m....
Linda Wray — UPDATED

Linda Lee Wray, 82, Kewanna, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Bruce Lake. She was born July 23, 1940. She married Willard “Sonny” Wray Jr. on June 10, 1962; he survives in Bruce Lake. She is also survived by son Willard “Willy” (Denise) Wray III,...
Jonathan ‘Craig’ Fannin

Jonathan “Craig” Fannin, 48, Osceola, formerly of the North Webster area, died Aug. 2, 2022, in his home in Osceola. Born May 9, 1974, Jonathan was the son of Rodney D. Fannin and Theresa C. (Carnes) Tapley. He was born in Muncie and graduated from Lakeland High School, Lagrange. He spent much of his career in wastewater utilities, most recently as a facilities manager for Utility Services.
Harlan Slabaugh

Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
Dance At Tippy Raises $73k For Watershed Foundation

NORTH WEBSTER —The Watershed Foundation’s annual Dance at Tippy, the local non-profit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, was an incredible success. “Many people worked together to pull off an incredibly fun evening on Saturday, July 30, 2022,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director of TWF. “We had more than 650 supporters of TWF in attendance, and we raised more than $73,000 to invest in projects to keep our lakes and streams clean and protected for the future.”
Wilmer Loher

Wilmer Eugene Loher, 83, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Castle Rock Assisted Living, Castle Rock, Colo. He was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Burket. At the age of 3, he moved to the family farm near Leesburg. He attended school there and was a great basketball player. On...
James Ballinger — PENDING

James T. Ballinger, 59, Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Shelby Moise

Shelby J. Moise, 79, Rochester, formerly of Winamac, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Hickory Creek, Rochester. She was born Oct. 3, 1942. On Nov. 28, 1964, she married George R. Moise; he preceded her in death. She is survived by sons, Richard A. (Rhonda) Moise, Rochester and William R....
Vickie Collins

Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney

SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
