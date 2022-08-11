NORTH WEBSTER —The Watershed Foundation’s annual Dance at Tippy, the local non-profit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, was an incredible success. “Many people worked together to pull off an incredibly fun evening on Saturday, July 30, 2022,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director of TWF. “We had more than 650 supporters of TWF in attendance, and we raised more than $73,000 to invest in projects to keep our lakes and streams clean and protected for the future.”

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO