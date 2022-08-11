Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Pattie Younce — UPDATED
Pattie S. Younce, 86, formerly of Bourbon, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Feb. 24, 1936, in Monoquet, she was the daughter of Eldon and Thelma Sumpter. Pattie was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School. After high school, she married Sam Younce on May 4, 1958, and they spent more than 52 years together before his passing in April 2011. Pattie spent her life raising her two daughters, Beth and Kellie.
inkfreenews.com
Joan Ritter
Joan Ritter, 95, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. She was born July 19, 1927. She married Keith Edward Ritter on Oct. 18, 1947; he preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bob) Spuhler, Hudson, Wis.; son,...
inkfreenews.com
Dr. Robert Priest
Dr. Robert E. Priest, 90, Columbia City, died at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1932. On Jan. 13, 1963, he married Alida E. Franks; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Robert (Melaura) Priest, II,...
inkfreenews.com
Ted Easterday
Ted A. Easterday, 83, South Whitley, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home in South Whitley. He was born Aug. 16, 1938. On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Loretta J. Ulshafer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Pamela S. Anglin, Columbia City and...
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Gross
Barbara Louise Gross, 80, Columbia City, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born on July 21, 1942. She married Wilbur Scott Gross on June 21, 1964; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Yoder and Lisa A....
inkfreenews.com
Troy Carpenter — PENDING
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Iris Middaugh
Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
inkfreenews.com
Buthean ‘Queenie’ King
Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
inkfreenews.com
David Kotterman — UPDATED
David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born May 30, 1954, in Rochester, the son of Clarence M. and Emma Mae (Bradley) Kotterman. He was united in marriage to Teresa Best on Nov. 12, 2011, in Chicago, Ill.
inkfreenews.com
Laura Saldana — UPDATED
Laura Lee (Method) Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in her home surrounded by her friends and family. Born Feb. 15, 1956, in Alexandria, Va., she was the daughter of Donald Method and Patricia Addair. She and her husband Walter Andrew Saldana fell in love 37 years ago in Las Vegas, and together they raised three sons.
inkfreenews.com
Terry ‘Haney’ Thompson — UPDATED
Please join us at 1 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, at the Warsaw American Legion Post No. 49. A Military Honors ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., for his dedicated service with the U.S. Marines Corp. A celebration of life will follow. Terry “Haney” Thompson, 83, Nappanee, died at 11:34 a.m....
inkfreenews.com
Linda Wray — UPDATED
Linda Lee Wray, 82, Kewanna, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Bruce Lake. She was born July 23, 1940. She married Willard “Sonny” Wray Jr. on June 10, 1962; he survives in Bruce Lake. She is also survived by son Willard “Willy” (Denise) Wray III,...
inkfreenews.com
Jonathan ‘Craig’ Fannin
Jonathan “Craig” Fannin, 48, Osceola, formerly of the North Webster area, died Aug. 2, 2022, in his home in Osceola. Born May 9, 1974, Jonathan was the son of Rodney D. Fannin and Theresa C. (Carnes) Tapley. He was born in Muncie and graduated from Lakeland High School, Lagrange. He spent much of his career in wastewater utilities, most recently as a facilities manager for Utility Services.
inkfreenews.com
Harlan Slabaugh
Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
inkfreenews.com
Dance At Tippy Raises $73k For Watershed Foundation
NORTH WEBSTER —The Watershed Foundation’s annual Dance at Tippy, the local non-profit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, was an incredible success. “Many people worked together to pull off an incredibly fun evening on Saturday, July 30, 2022,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director of TWF. “We had more than 650 supporters of TWF in attendance, and we raised more than $73,000 to invest in projects to keep our lakes and streams clean and protected for the future.”
inkfreenews.com
Wilmer Loher
Wilmer Eugene Loher, 83, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Castle Rock Assisted Living, Castle Rock, Colo. He was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Burket. At the age of 3, he moved to the family farm near Leesburg. He attended school there and was a great basketball player. On...
inkfreenews.com
James Ballinger — PENDING
James T. Ballinger, 59, Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Shelby Moise
Shelby J. Moise, 79, Rochester, formerly of Winamac, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Hickory Creek, Rochester. She was born Oct. 3, 1942. On Nov. 28, 1964, she married George R. Moise; he preceded her in death. She is survived by sons, Richard A. (Rhonda) Moise, Rochester and William R....
inkfreenews.com
Vickie Collins
Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
inkfreenews.com
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
