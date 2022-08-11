Suspect in killings of 2 Muslim men in Albuquerque is described as volatile by community members and police reports

Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina Andras
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Son of the suspect in killings of 2 Muslim men in Albuquerque ordered to remain in custody on a federal charge of making false statements
The son of a man suspected of killing at least two men in a recent spate of killings that terrorized Albuquerque, New Mexico, was ordered Monday to remain in federal custody on a charge tied to his father's case.
rrobserver.com
Man booked for shooting at RRPD officers at Walmart
One man was book on two charges of Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer, Aggravated Fleeing Law Enforcement, Attempt to commit a felony (receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle), resisting evading, and other minor charges in the shooting Saturday at the Walmart store at 901 Unser Blvd. according to Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokesperson for the Rio Rancho Police Department.
3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun and threatening to shoot a Burger King employee. Officials say the man was upset about not receiving his entire order. According to a release from Crime Stoppers, on July 31, a man and an employee at the Burger King on […]
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
Man accused of stabbing another man near La Luz trail appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stabbing another to death near a popular hiking trail faced a judge on Monday. Last month, deputies say a group of people was drinking near the La Luz trailhead when Marty Platero and Ryan Spencer started fighting. They say Platero then stabbed Spencer to death. In court on Monday, […]
RRPD: 3 suspects in custody in Walmart officer-involved shooting
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police have three suspects in custody in relation to an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd SE. According to an RRPD post on Facebook at 12:15 p.m., one suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at an area hospital. RRPD […]
Prosecutors say son of man charged in Muslim murders connected to shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now learning more about the investigation of the murders of four Muslim men, federal prosecutors are saying Shaheen Syed, the son of the main suspect in the case, is connected to the shootings. They’re asking the court to keep him behind bars until his trial. Shaheen Syed is facing federal charges […]
VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the Mosque
"In February 2020, a woman reported the tires on her family’s car had been slashed in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Southeast Albuquerque. Security guards pulled up video surveillance and determined that Muhammad Atif Syed was responsible. The center’s leadership admonished Syed and told him to leave the mosque — which he did for several months." —Elise Kaplan.
krwg.org
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
Los Lunas burglary suspect previously charged with arson
BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man accused of breaking into a home while trying to buy meth has been in trouble with the law before. Jonathan Barnard, 23, told deputies he and another man were in the area looking to buy meth and decided to check homes to see if they were locked. Their […]
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
Man charged with murder of two teens faces judge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two open counts of first-degree murder made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Roger Wilson is accused of killing two teenagers back in June during an alleged road rage incident. Police were able to use surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crash. […]
Man accused of driving high and killing two people released pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Omar Martinez, the man accused of killing two people while driving high on fentanyl, will not be held behind bars until trial. In July 2021, Martinez is accused of flying through a red light at Louisiana and Lomas and t-boning Robert and Bonnie Hartwig. The Hartwigs were killed but Martinez was conscious […]
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded
The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Big city council decision, Bus driver shortage, Dry day, Missing dog, Craft fair for charity
Monday’s Top Stories 3 people shot, 1 dead in Albuquerque shooting VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect Program in Los Alamos pays for entrepreneurs to open up a business DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti Aden Chavez is back from Florida and attending Cibola High School Cartel threatens weekend of […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal road rage arrest, Gallup parade video, Drier weekend, Sanctioned homeless camp, School shaving policy
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police releases Muhammad Syed arrest video Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail Albuquerque man charged with child abuse released from jail Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV […]
Man accused of indecent exposure released despite criminal history
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawrence Abeyta, the man accused of incident exposure at a hotel near I-25, made his first court appearance Friday. Abeyta is accused of touching himself in front of a father and daughter who were having breakfast at the Wyndham Hotel near Gibson and I-25. When officers arrived, they say Abeyta ran from […]
