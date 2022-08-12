ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

progressivegrocer.com

Fareway Acquires Beloved Iowa Indie

Fareway Stores is expanding its footprint in Iowa by taking over an independent store founded by a pair of Powerball jackpot winners. The Brick Street Market and Café, at 114 Brick Street in Bondurant, Iowa, started by Brian and Mary Lohse in 2014, is now part of the Fareway chain.
BONDURANT, IA
northwoodsleague.com

September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm

The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
IOWA CITY, IA
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey

A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022

(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?

Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
KCCI.com

Rain continues overnight in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been an extremely cool and cloudy day. High temp here in Des Moines will likely only top out at 70 degrees this afternoon. Light, but steady rain is moving in this afternoon and will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Rain lingers into tomorrow morning before drying out by mid-morning. We should see gradual clearing throughout the afternoon with some sunbreaks. Highs tomorrow will stay below average. We’ll be back to sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. We will see another chance for scattered storms by Friday and Saturday. Overall, a cooler 8 day forecast with no big heat concerns.
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class.  Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Suspect barricades himself inside Iowa church after police pursuit

WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning. West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church […]
kniakrls.com

Marion County Auditor’s Office Makes Announcements

The Marion County Auditor’s Office announces that pursuant to a Federal Court Order, the filing period for candidates for Nonparty political organization (NPPO) and Non-Affiliated persons for the upcoming General Election, held on November 8, 2022, has changed. Anyone interested in running as a NPPO or Non-Affiliated candidate in...
MARION COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary

An Ottumwa man was arrested after being caught attempting to break into a home last week, according to police. 24-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter II has been charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, attempted third-degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. According...
OTTUMWA, IA
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
OSKALOOSA, IA
