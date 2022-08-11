Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
SWAT situation ends with man in critical condition after ‘experiencing emotional trauma’
A man is in critical condition Monday after he was found unresponsive by a SWAT team robot following a mental health crisis at a home in Round Rock.
How to avoid a hefty fine when driving near a school bus
It's a good time to remind drivers of Texas law when driving around school buses; breaking the law could cost you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AISD to provide free meals for all students at 76 schools
The program, the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, is a federally funded meal service option for schools in low-income areas that allows districts to serve free meals to all enrolled students without any application or documentation.
KXAN
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
Property crimes up at The Domain, car burglaries spiked in June
The Austin Police Department received 44 car burglary reports at The Domain in June, according to Senior Officer Frank Creasey. That number spiked from just nine in May. There were 18 in July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Texas parents raising concerns about school portables and safety
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Temporary buildings are creating safety concerns for Round Rock ISD students, parents and teachers. At a school board meeting on July 28, they expressed the issue to trustees. A student said that "with portable schools, we're easily exposed to various amounts of situations." One parent...
Texas teens working to eradicate menstrual sales tax
Houstonian Zoe Kass, 18, is part of the Texas Menstruation Equity Coalition, which was formed with the goal of eradicating the sales tax on essential menstrual products.
Firefighters battle fire at northwest Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen people, including one child, are without a place to stay after a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Austin on Monday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Balcones Woods apartments at 11215 Research Blvd. originated on a second-floor balcony and extended to the attic of the building.
2 killed in 3-vehicle collision off North SH 130
Two people were pronounced dead after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a three-vehicle collision off North State Highway 130 Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Debt Consolidation and Debt Relief Can Help Austin, Texas Residents Curb Inflation
Researchers at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center confirmed a rise in home prices has been outpacing the increase in income. Combined with credit card debt and rising interest rates, many Austin families find it challenging to make ends meet. If you carry significant credit card balances, one way to help free up money from monthly expenses is to consolidate your debt. Consolidating will also protect your payments from future interest rate increases.
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
fox26houston.com
Round Rock suspect in hospital, possible explosives determined 'not a threat': police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department responded Monday to reports of a barricaded subject at a home in Northeast Round Rock. Police say the barricaded subject is an adult male and that his family had called police concerned about his safety. The man was found unresponsive, but...
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
How a Food Critic Lost 121 Pounds
So 12 years ago I was at the apex of my career as a TV and radio food critic in Austin. Ratings were strong and I was having a grand time. The problem was that I took my job – and the requisite eating that went with it – very seriously and I was closing in on weighing a ton. Well, not literally a ton, but too damn much to be sure.
fox7austin.com
Crews continue to fight wildfire in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Crews are continuing to fight the Pine Pond Fire in eastern Bastrop County. It started Thursday afternoon near the 580 block of Old Antioch Road. As of 8 p.m. Friday, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the fire burned about 700 acres and is 35 percent contained. Forward progression has stopped.
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
fox7austin.com
Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies after mothers die due to heat
AUSTIN, Texas - Staff at Austin Pets Alive! took in 19 puppies on Wednesday after the two litters’ mothers died from being left outside in the heat. "It's tragic when something like this happens, and it's, and it's been a really hard summer with the temperatures that we've been seeing," said Ellen Jefferson, CEO of Austin Pets Alive!
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Comments / 0