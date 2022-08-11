ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
foodsafetynews.com

Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial

BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
KVUE

Firefighters battle fire at northwest Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen people, including one child, are without a place to stay after a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Austin on Monday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Balcones Woods apartments at 11215 Research Blvd. originated on a second-floor balcony and extended to the attic of the building.
CBS Austin

Debt Consolidation and Debt Relief Can Help Austin, Texas Residents Curb Inflation

Researchers at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center confirmed a rise in home prices has been outpacing the increase in income. Combined with credit card debt and rising interest rates, many Austin families find it challenging to make ends meet. If you carry significant credit card balances, one way to help free up money from monthly expenses is to consolidate your debt. Consolidating will also protect your payments from future interest rate increases.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

How a Food Critic Lost 121 Pounds

So 12 years ago I was at the apex of my career as a TV and radio food critic in Austin. Ratings were strong and I was having a grand time. The problem was that I took my job – and the requisite eating that went with it – very seriously and I was closing in on weighing a ton. Well, not literally a ton, but too damn much to be sure.
fox7austin.com

Crews continue to fight wildfire in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Crews are continuing to fight the Pine Pond Fire in eastern Bastrop County. It started Thursday afternoon near the 580 block of Old Antioch Road. As of 8 p.m. Friday, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the fire burned about 700 acres and is 35 percent contained. Forward progression has stopped.
fox7austin.com

Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies after mothers die due to heat

AUSTIN, Texas - Staff at Austin Pets Alive! took in 19 puppies on Wednesday after the two litters’ mothers died from being left outside in the heat. "It's tragic when something like this happens, and it's, and it's been a really hard summer with the temperatures that we've been seeing," said Ellen Jefferson, CEO of Austin Pets Alive!
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
