Temperatures are currently sitting in the mid to upper 60s early Sunday morning. Not a bad start to the day but there is still moisture in the air and calmer winds driving some patchy fog across the area. No Stateline counties are under a dense fog advisory but there are areas such as Monroe and Freeport that are under 10 miles of visibility. Patchy fog will continue early Sunday morning and then dissipate.

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO