“I get the idea that you’re a political outsider, but everybody is not Donald Trump” – La Crosse County Republican Chair Bill Feehan. We received a phone call out of the blue from Bill Feehan. He’s a Republican business owner who is the La Crosse County Republican Chair and the GOP’s Third Congressional District Chair, one of just eight in the state.

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO