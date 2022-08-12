ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Meet some of Hawaii Wildlife Center's (very adorable) patients

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center on Hawaii Island is celebrating its 10th anniversary. They've saved thousands of animals over the years, many of them endangered. And they sent along some photos of some of their recent patients. If you find a downed bird or bat that needs...
HONOLULU, HI
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. "You never know from day to day what you're going to get in as a...
HONOLULU, HI
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Pets & Animals
State
California State
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Person
Seal
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have ended their search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after being swept out to sea off a Puna beach last week. The search began Thursday afternoon after the 14-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swimming in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach when they were swept out, officials said.
HONOLULU, HI
#Hawaii News Now#Hawaiian
KHON2

Zippy's Debuts New Rewards Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – Zippy's is giving away free Zip Pacs for a limited time starting August 8th to celebrate the launch of our new Zipster Rewards Program. The debut of Zippy's new rewards program, allows Zippy's customers to be rewarded with "zipcoins" whenever dining or taking out at any Zippy's location.
petapixel.com

Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
HAWAII STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Pets
KITV.com

J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Slim margins trigger primary election recounts in 6 races

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has been very busy counting last-minute ballots dropped off before the deadline Saturday ― and recounting close votes in six races. The top two candidates in the six races being recounted are all within 100 votes. One of those races: Cory...
WAIPAHU, HI

