kawc.org
Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher
Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Fills U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Gap with Shipping Containers and Razor Wire
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order on Friday directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall starting immediately. “Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a press release. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of...
kyma.com
More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma
On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.
kyma.com
Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored
Many parts of our community are still without power after severe storms came through the desert southwest. The post UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored appeared first on KYMA.
Antelope Valley Press
Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
KGUN 9
Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not
PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
kyma.com
San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
kyma.com
Monsoon weather downs power lines; causes power outages in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Red Cross said it's assisting the Quechan Indian Tribe with a cooling station at Paradise Casino after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening, causing a microburst on the Quechan Indian Reservation. The Red Cross said the burst took out about 15...
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
calmatters.network
VOLLEYBALL: Defending IVL Champs Ready to Repeat
HOLTVILLE — The players on the Holtville High School volleyball team have seen just about everything on the court. Some were part of the 2019 CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship team, all were part of the team that reached the Division IV semifinals in 2021 and all were part of the Holtville Starlings club volleyball team that won a national tournament in San Diego in June.
Yuma man sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder, armed robberies
After being incarcerated for nearly two years, Jacob Alijah Allen will now head to the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to numerous attempted murder and armed robbery charges. The post Yuma man sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder, armed robberies appeared first on KYMA.
calmatters.network
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Building Off 2021 Success
CALEXICO — After a memorable run to the CIF-San Diego Section Division V semifinals in 2021, the Calexico High School football team is hoping to build off that success and make another run in 2022. The Bulldogs went 7-6 in 2021 and beat Maranatha Christian and Holtville in the...
