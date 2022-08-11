A Way to Make Noise: Angel Chavez’s Goal: Offer a Platform to Local Artists, Starting With a YouTube Documentary Airing Sept. 9

Coterie is getting a new look. The Informa Markets Fashion-owned women’s contemporary trade show, which first launched in New York in 1986, will be getting a facelift when its next edition kicks off Sept. 18. Over its 40-year history, Coterie has helped brands like Theory, Velvet and Alice & Olivia launch, relaunch, and scale. Now, the show will move into the post-pandemic future by focusing on three foundational pillars. The first pillar focuses on the community and culture of the fashion industry. The second highlights pathways to sustainability for brands and the full fashion eco-system. The final pillar will focus on bringing new...

