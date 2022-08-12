Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
20 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Shaun Dion Hamilton
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 20 days, so let's look at a recent Bama defender to don the number, Shaun Dion Hamilton.
Texans Teammate Delivers Touching Tribute To John Metchie III
In the Houston Texans' preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints this week, Texans wideout Jalen Camp made a heartwarming tribute to his teammate and former Crimson Tide star, John Metchie III. Camp hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game and after securing the...
21 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Dre Kirkpatrick
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 21 days, so let's look at the career of former Bama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuart Bell Looking Forward, Not Back, in Eighth Year as UA President
As he enters his eighth year as President of the University of Alabama, Stuart Bell is looking ahead at a bright future, not backward toward what his legacy might be during his time at the Capstone. Eight years may not seem like a long time, but depending on how and...
Live Steps Away from Bryant-Denny Stadium in this Tuscaloosa Condo
If you have ever wanted to live super close to Bryant-Denny Stadium, now is the time. A perfect condo has hit the real estate market that literally is steps away from Crimson Tide tailgating and more. This condo that is located in a prime location is listed by Wilson Glaze...
PHOTOS: 2,300 Women Invited to Join Sororities at UA Bid Day 2022
More than 90 percent of the students who rushed Panhellenic sororities at the University of Alabama this week were invited to join one during the ever-extravagant Bid Day Sunday afternoon. Shane Dorrill, a spokesperson for the University, said 2,556 women participated in Rush Week this year, which takes place a...
Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium
We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium
As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
Monuments Toppled by Vandals in Evergreen Cemetery to Finally Be Repaired
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?
You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH
Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama
There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022
Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item
There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
Northport, Alabama Citizen of the Year Awards Coming in October
The Northport Citizen of the Year, Inc. announced the 45th Annual Northport Citizen of the Year Luncheon. According to the events Facebook Page they are thanking everyone for their “consideration over the last two years as we have postponed the event twice due to concerns over COVID-19.”. The event...
105.1 The Block
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1051theblock.com/
Comments / 0