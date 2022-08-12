ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.1 The Block

21 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Dre Kirkpatrick

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 21 days, so let's look at the career of former Bama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout

Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
105.1 The Block

Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium

As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?

You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The University Of Texas#American Football#Crimson Tide
105.1 The Block

Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH

Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama

There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
105.1 The Block

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy