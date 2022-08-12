Read full article on original website
Meet Patrick Chamberlain, VP for artistic administration at the Aspen Music Festival and School
Every generation has had a culling process where the cream of the musical crop rises to the top. Composers of color and women composers have historically not been a part of that process, which begins when their works actually get performed. However, Patrick Chamberlain asserts that the Aspen Music Festival...
Carbondale Mountain Fair
The Carbondale Mountain Fair features over 145 art and food vendors as well as free live music, competitions and fun for the whole family. Listen to the sounds of the crowd cheering and axes hitting at the Women’s Wood Splitting contest at the 2022 Mountain Fair. Click here to see the competition results!
Maroon Bells
Located just 10 miles west of Aspen, up Maroon Creek Road off Highway 82, stands the 14,000-foot peaks known as the Maroon Bells. While the Maroon Bells are touted as the most photographed place in Colorado, pictures simply don’t do the peaks justice. Listen to the sounds of traveling to the beautiful Maroon Bells Scenic Area.
Morning Newscast: August 15, 2022
On today's newscast: A flash flood warning closed I-70 Sunday night for about three-and-a-half hours; a 35-year-old man died while hiking on the Thomas Lakes Trail outside of Carbondale on Friday; firefighters put down a wildfire near New Castle on Saturday; and respondents to a survey said they supported a tax on short-term rentals in Aspen. Plus, a look at new "outdoor equity" grants in Colorado, and an interview with the man helping to lead the Aspen Music Festival and School.
Roaring Fork River
The Roaring Fork River gives our valley its name. It's 70 miles long and flows through several canyons. Sourced from Independence Lake, it flows west through Aspen, Woody Creek, Basalt, and Carbondale, with its mouth located in Glenwood Springs. Listen to the summer sounds of the Roaring Fork River.
