On today's newscast: A flash flood warning closed I-70 Sunday night for about three-and-a-half hours; a 35-year-old man died while hiking on the Thomas Lakes Trail outside of Carbondale on Friday; firefighters put down a wildfire near New Castle on Saturday; and respondents to a survey said they supported a tax on short-term rentals in Aspen. Plus, a look at new "outdoor equity" grants in Colorado, and an interview with the man helping to lead the Aspen Music Festival and School.

ASPEN, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO