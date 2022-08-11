Read full article on original website
Food And Fun Results In Sold Out Event For Fundraiser In Bozeman.
Once a year the folks over at Warriors and Quiet Waters put on an event that is without a doubt, one of the best times you will have all year long. Of course, we're talking about the annual Warrior Taste Fest, which is an evening dedicated to food, drink, art, and raising money for Warriors and Quiet Waters. This year's event happened this past weekend over at the Gallatin Country Fairgrounds and was sold out.
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Bozeman Has a Totally Unexpected Sister City
This trivia about Bozeman might be one of the most amazing things I have learned since moving here. If you don't know what Sister Cities are, back in 1956, President Eisenhauer came up with Sister Cities International, a program to create peace and prosperity after World War 2, and to connect cities from across the world. These cities would share diverse cultures and hopefully lower the likelihood of conflicts in the future. As it turns out, Bozeman's sister city isn't one you'd expect.
NBCMontana
Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
NBCMontana
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
Piece of Prime Bozeman Real Estate Finally Sees Action
If you have a good business idea that resonates with the people of Bozeman, you can make a lot of money. We recently published a photo gallery of empty spaces and buildings in the Bozeman area, but we missed a few spots. Not only are these two spots close together, they are also prime storefronts for future businesses.
montanarightnow.com
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
Billings Clinic in Bozeman looking for more nurses as it prepares to open
Much like other hospitals around Montana, Billings Clinic is doing everything they can to recruit more nurses and retain the nurses they do have.
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
3-Day Concert Slated to Rock Montana
Decades in the making, Rockin' The Rivers is set to rock Big Sky Country, August 11th through the 13th outside Cardwell, Montana. Like most everything in the world pandemic related, the 3-day event took a hiatus for a short period of time. However, beginning last year, this premiere outdoor concert event was able to get back on track and better than ever. The roster of incredible musicians is amazing and right in line with what rockers anticipate! According to Rockin' The Rivers coordinators, the line up consists of world renowned rock musicians and some very talented local musicians, as well. You should have no trouble purchasing tickets online or directly at the event even this late in the game.
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
NBCMontana
Lanes closed on US 287 in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Both lanes of US 287 are closed after a multi-vehicle accident south of Cameron. Alternate routes available are US 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade or Interstate 15 to eastern Idaho. The following was posted to the Madison County Sheriff's Office page:. 1136am. Both lanes of...
KULR8
Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rescuers responded to an SOS signal sent from a trail near the main parking lot at Hyalite Reservoir Friday afternoon. The International Emergency Response Communication Center contacted Gallatin County Dispatch after receiving an SOS signal from a GPS Communication device regarding a hiker who had a serious lower leg injury.
montanarightnow.com
Wideouts Bring New Personnel and Big Personality to Bobcat Football
Whether it is Willie Patterson working on a ranch this summer or Kentucky transfer Clevan Thomas Jr. being photobombed by his teammates in his post practice interview, it is clear that the wide receivers bring a lot of energy to Montana State Football. "Our whole room is ready to go,"...
montanarightnow.com
Montana State Linebackers are Ready to Lead the Defense
Montana State Football lost their 2021 FCS Defensive Player of the Year Troy Andersen as the Dillon native is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Bobcat linebacker room is excited to step up and lead the defense this season. "We're ready," Cats sophomore linebacker Danny Uluilakepa said....
montanarightnow.com
Traffic safety improvements taking shape in Big Sky
BIG SKY, Mont. - The MT 64 TIGER Grant project was awarded to Gallatin County in 2019 to make infrastructure improvements in the Big Sky area. After recently completing this season of construction, the surrounding community is witnessing the initial improvements take shape. The Big Sky community applied for the...
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Set for Gold Rush
BOZEMAN, Montana – Montana State inducts the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21 on Saturday, September 3, the day the MSU football team opens the 2022 season with the annual Gold Rush game. Two Bobcat football All-Americas, one of MSU women's basketball's all-time greats, a Bobcat men's...
406mtsports.com
Transfer running back Kaegun Williams looks to take advantage of new opportunity at Montana State
BOZEMAN — Kaegun Williams may still be adjusting to his new football team, but he already has Montana State’s 2022 objectives down pat: beat the Griz and win a national championship. “I don't know much about it yet,” Williams said Monday after practice. “But from what I hear,...
Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes
In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
