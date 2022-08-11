ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Many South Carolina Counties Head Back To School Today

Watch out for school buses. It is the first day back to school for several South Carolina counties. Summer camp is over, time to put social media on hold for a few hours and start a brand new year. Avery, Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York County schools start fall semester...
YORK COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Vince And Amy’s Daughter Sings Beautiful Tribute To Her Mother

This picture was taken the last time Vince Gill performed at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte. It is well documented that I am crazy about Nashville’s most treasured icon. He did not get to come this year because his wife Amy had just been involved in a bicycle accident that left her unconscious and sent her to the hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

40 Year Old Shelby Mom Just Won a Million Dollars In Local Lottery

It’s great to see someone from the town where I was born and raised win big in the lottery! Congratulations to 40 year old Kenya Sloan. She recently won a million dollars in the Carolina Jackpot lottery. She purchased her ticket at the Curve View Express on West Warren...
SHELBY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City Launches First Social District Open Containers Permitted

You can now get an alcoholic drink to go in Raleigh. The new rule goes into effect as of 11 am Monday. The North Carolina capital city officially has a social district where open containers of alcohol are permitted. Residents and visitors will be allowed to walk the streets in a select downtown area with a drink purchased at a bar or restaurant. The district will be “open” each morning at 11 am through 10 pm each night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
country1037fm.com

Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy