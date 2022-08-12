Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Minor crash leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police believe a minor crash turned into an argument between the people in two cars. One person opened fire and shot the other driver.
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
Man shot by Richland Hills police was arrested two days prior on assault, weapons charges
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The armed man shot and killed by Richland Hills police in Tarrant County last week had been arrested on assault and weapons charges just two days prior to the incident. Darrel Glen Hood, 32, was identified as the man shot and killed by officers Friday. Hood...
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
Aqib Talib's brother charged with murder after shooting Lancaster youth football coach, police say
LANCASTER, Texas - The man accused of shooting and killing a Lancaster youth football coach during a game is in the Dallas County jail. Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, is the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who was also at the game when the shooting took place. Police in...
Police seek driver who fled fatal pedestrian crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man Friday night. The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of Vaughn Boulevard and Avenue H. Police said the victim was lawfully crossing Vaughn Blvd., when he was...
Trash fire destroys Denton apartment homes
A dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Denton. Paige Hammer, whose family has been renting in Denton for several years, says she believes an ongoing trash problem she's been reporting is the reason the fire was out of control.
Investigation continuing into officer-involved shooting of man armed with rifle in Richland Hills
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police are continuing their investigation into the officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of a man who police said was armed with a rifle. The name of the suspect who was fatally shot has still not been released by police or...
3 hospitalized after crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three people are in serious condition following a wreck in south Arlington Saturday night. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of S. Bowen Road and W. Sublett Road. Two vehicles collided and one vehicle ended up in the grass. Firefighters had...
2 dead in head-on wrong-way crash on Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas - Two people were killed in a head-on crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver on President George Bush Turnpike early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 4:30 a.m., near Jupiter Road. Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Buick Verano, 23-year-old Jennifer Trujillo Cota, was...
TEXRail adds overnight parking option at 5 train stations
It's cheap at $5 a night. The hope is that it attracts people who may want to take the train to DFW Airport when they're traveling.
TEA releases 2022 ratings for North Texas school districts
GARLAND, Texas - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released grades for each school district. The results show districts are recovering from early pandemic learning losses. The pandemic made a historic impact on education around the country. Despite the changes in learning,...
Back-to-School: It's the first day of school for most kids in North Texas
DALLAS - A majority of North Texas students went back to school on Monday. It was the first day for 29 districts in North Texas including the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Rockwall school districts. Dallas ISD welcomes students for final first day of school. Over the past...
It's the first day of school in Fort Worth ISD
The Fort Worth Independent School District is ringing in the new school year Monday morning. FOX 4's Dan Godwin talks about what's new in the district.
Conservative grassroots group drops gas prices to $2.38 at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - A Conservative grassroots group held a gas price rollback event in Dallas to highlight skyrocketing inflation caused by, what they call, misguided policies in Washington. D.C. The gas price rollback lasted just an hour. Dozens of drivers waited in line for a chance to save some money on...
Regional head of Homeland Security shares concerns about fallout from Trump raid, border security
DALLAS, Texas - Federal law enforcement officials say there is growing concern that federal agents will be targeted in retaliation for the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Lester Hayes Jr., the new special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in the...
Most Dallas ISD schools head back to class
Hundreds of thousands of students are starting the school year in North Texas. That includes kids in most Dallas ISD schools.
Dallas man creates book to improve children's mental health
A mental health advocate is spreading his message of positivity and wellness to the DFW area. Faif Owens has been on this mission for quite some time, making a name for himself in Louisville, Kentucky. A recent move to Dallas has him ready to bring his MindFest initiative to Dallas, while also celebrating the release of his children's book later this month.
Dallas ISD celebrates $60 million renovation to Roosevelt High School
DALLAS - After years of construction, the $60 million renovation at Dallas' Roosevelt High School is done. Two years ago, students were displaced due to construction. Last year, students came back to campus, but the job still wasn't finished. Now Dallas ISD is ready to show the community what they've...
