Plano, TX

19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder

MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Police seek driver who fled fatal pedestrian crash in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man Friday night. The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of Vaughn Boulevard and Avenue H. Police said the victim was lawfully crossing Vaughn Blvd., when he was...
FORT WORTH, TX
Trash fire destroys Denton apartment homes

A dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Denton. Paige Hammer, whose family has been renting in Denton for several years, says she believes an ongoing trash problem she's been reporting is the reason the fire was out of control.
DENTON, TX
3 hospitalized after crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three people are in serious condition following a wreck in south Arlington Saturday night. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of S. Bowen Road and W. Sublett Road. Two vehicles collided and one vehicle ended up in the grass. Firefighters had...
ARLINGTON, TX
2 dead in head-on wrong-way crash on Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas - Two people were killed in a head-on crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver on President George Bush Turnpike early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 4:30 a.m., near Jupiter Road. Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Buick Verano, 23-year-old Jennifer Trujillo Cota, was...
RICHARDSON, TX
TEA releases 2022 ratings for North Texas school districts

GARLAND, Texas - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released grades for each school district. The results show districts are recovering from early pandemic learning losses. The pandemic made a historic impact on education around the country. Despite the changes in learning,...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas man creates book to improve children's mental health

A mental health advocate is spreading his message of positivity and wellness to the DFW area. Faif Owens has been on this mission for quite some time, making a name for himself in Louisville, Kentucky. A recent move to Dallas has him ready to bring his MindFest initiative to Dallas, while also celebrating the release of his children's book later this month.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas ISD celebrates $60 million renovation to Roosevelt High School

DALLAS - After years of construction, the $60 million renovation at Dallas' Roosevelt High School is done. Two years ago, students were displaced due to construction. Last year, students came back to campus, but the job still wasn't finished. Now Dallas ISD is ready to show the community what they've...
DALLAS, TX

