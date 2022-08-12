Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Niles School Board makes contingency plan as teachers consider strike
Holding up signs and demanding answers, teachers came to the Niles Board of Education building as they prepared to strike on September 1st. Those teachers and other supporters of the teacher's union gathered at Monday's school board to make sure their voices were heard. Two more negotiation sessions are set...
WFMJ.com
Free back-to-school haircuts for Campbell students
Campbell students have the chance to get a free haircut before they head back to school later this month. The school district is hosting its students' first free back-to-school haircuts event. On Wednesday, August 17th, students can get their hair cut at 430 Struthers Coitsville Road near the Campbell Library.
Free haircuts, supplies get Youngstown kids ready for school
One was held at Homestead Park, the other at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OCCHA hosts 11th annual Latin food festival
OCCHA celebrated its Latin Food Festival on Sunday.
WFMJ.com
Concerns raised over 988 suicide prevention hotline
A new national suicide hotline number that launched this summer is facing some backlash on social media. People who claims to be advocates of mental health recently posted to social media that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline does not offer proper help people need. This week an NPR report...
Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show
The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach.
WFMJ.com
Saint John's Glendi fest returns to pre-pandemic festivities
The Saint John's Greek Orthodox Church (4955 Glenwood Ave., Boardman) is kicking off its Glendi Festival on Friday, August 19, and for the first time since the pandemic, the event will be held in person indoors and outdoors. Event organizer Anthony Orologas tells 21 News for the past two years;...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMJ.com
Goodbye Gazebo on the Green; demolition set for Thursday in Canfield
It's official - the Canfield Gazebo is coming down Thursday, Aug. 18. The announcement of demolition of the Canfield Gazebo was initially announced just as summer was starting. It was to be closed for the demo on June 28. And then things got complicated. It was believed that the city...
Annual bocce ball tournament in Warren brings the community together
A lot of noise could be heard at Courthouse Square in Warren. The Warren Italian Festival has a historical game that represents culture, comradery, and competition within the Italian community.
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
erienewsnow.com
Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out
Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal
Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
The announcement says that BUTTERFLI HOLDINGS 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall. The company is based in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
West Nile virus found in Mercer County
West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the city of Sharon and the borough of Grove City in Mercer County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
'Tails of Hope' to close in Hermitage, temporarily
A pet spay and neuter clinic in Hermitage is forced to close, at least temporarily, but not because of a lack of funding, it's because of a lack of qualified help. Tails of Hope provides low-cost or no-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners and animal organizations. In the...
Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted
A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 14th
Vindicator file photo / August 15, 1985 | The Boardman High School Band took the field during a summer practice 37 years ago. 1997: The Sharon Police Department will provide patrols in Sharon High School for up to six hours a day. Most of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
WYTV.com
17-year-old charged in connection to Liberty school threats
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week. A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony inducing panic charge. It stems from the investigation into two threats made toward two different groups at Liberty Schools last week.
Comments / 0