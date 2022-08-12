ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Niles School Board makes contingency plan as teachers consider strike

Holding up signs and demanding answers, teachers came to the Niles Board of Education building as they prepared to strike on September 1st. Those teachers and other supporters of the teacher's union gathered at Monday's school board to make sure their voices were heard. Two more negotiation sessions are set...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Free back-to-school haircuts for Campbell students

Campbell students have the chance to get a free haircut before they head back to school later this month. The school district is hosting its students' first free back-to-school haircuts event. On Wednesday, August 17th, students can get their hair cut at 430 Struthers Coitsville Road near the Campbell Library.
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Concerns raised over 988 suicide prevention hotline

A new national suicide hotline number that launched this summer is facing some backlash on social media. People who claims to be advocates of mental health recently posted to social media that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline does not offer proper help people need. This week an NPR report...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Saint John's Glendi fest returns to pre-pandemic festivities

The Saint John's Greek Orthodox Church (4955 Glenwood Ave., Boardman) is kicking off its Glendi Festival on Friday, August 19, and for the first time since the pandemic, the event will be held in person indoors and outdoors. Event organizer Anthony Orologas tells 21 News for the past two years;...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Goodbye Gazebo on the Green; demolition set for Thursday in Canfield

It's official - the Canfield Gazebo is coming down Thursday, Aug. 18. The announcement of demolition of the Canfield Gazebo was initially announced just as summer was starting. It was to be closed for the demo on June 28. And then things got complicated. It was believed that the city...
CANFIELD, OH
erienewsnow.com

Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out

Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal

Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

'Tails of Hope' to close in Hermitage, temporarily

A pet spay and neuter clinic in Hermitage is forced to close, at least temporarily, but not because of a lack of funding, it's because of a lack of qualified help. Tails of Hope provides low-cost or no-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners and animal organizations. In the...
HERMITAGE, PA
YourErie

Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted

A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 14th

Vindicator file photo / August 15, 1985 | The Boardman High School Band took the field during a summer practice 37 years ago. 1997: The Sharon Police Department will provide patrols in Sharon High School for up to six hours a day. Most of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
WYTV.com

17-year-old charged in connection to Liberty school threats

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week. A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony inducing panic charge. It stems from the investigation into two threats made toward two different groups at Liberty Schools last week.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

