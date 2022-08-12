Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:
04-05-18-30-35
(four, five, eighteen, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
