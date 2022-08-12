Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
10-15-17-18-42
(ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
