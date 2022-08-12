ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

10-15-17-18-42

(ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

