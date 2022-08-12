ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

5-8-1-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, eight, one, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
UPI News

Golf game leads North Carolina man to $250,000 lottery prize

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a good day on the golf course led to his winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot. James Bock, 79, of Raleigh, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to buy a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo's store on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh because he had some extra cash in his pocket.
RALEIGH, NC
WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (two, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) (nine, three, five, zero) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000.
MADISON, WI
$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket

GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
GASTONIA, NC
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won’t change the outcome of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will occur in nine of the state’s 105 counties that account for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. Voters who want to keep the abortion rights allowed under the Kansas constitution prevailed in...
KANSAS STATE
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
cbs17

Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
Smokies to require parking passes beginning next March

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need to purchase a parking pass to use the facilities. Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in an interview the fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country’s most visited national park. The Smokies have seen at 57% increase in visitors over the past decade with a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. However, appropriations aren’t based on visitations and have remained relatively flat, Cash said. Due to a combination of deed restrictions and federal law, the park...
GATLINBURG, TN
