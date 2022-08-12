ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Anniversary to Casati’s Modern Itlaian Restaurant

A few months ago we had the honor of dining at a Lincoln Park Restaurant that we found to be par excellence. The Name , Casati’s Modern Italian Restaurant in Lincoln Park. The review is up at RESTAURANTS , here on www.aroundthetownchicago.com. The experience was one that we cherish. They also have a young son who had never been to theater, so I invited him to join me ( with his parents of course) t experience the “Wizard of Oz” at Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre. He was in heaven. Surely the perfect play to get a child interested in theater.
A Covid Success story- Rainbow Cone expands!

Started by “Grandpa Joe” Sapp the Rainbow Cone was developed using five flavors of ice cream. The flavors are chocolate, strawberry, orange sherbet, pistachio and Palmer House ( named after the famous landmark hotel downtown). Blended together in slices over scoops they blend to perfection and have a flavor and taste that should satisfy everyone. I have never heard a complaint over this Chicago treat. It can be enjoyed in a regular cone, a waffle cone, a dish or even made into a cake ( for that special occasion.
