A few months ago we had the honor of dining at a Lincoln Park Restaurant that we found to be par excellence. The Name , Casati’s Modern Italian Restaurant in Lincoln Park. The review is up at RESTAURANTS , here on www.aroundthetownchicago.com. The experience was one that we cherish. They also have a young son who had never been to theater, so I invited him to join me ( with his parents of course) t experience the “Wizard of Oz” at Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre. He was in heaven. Surely the perfect play to get a child interested in theater.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO