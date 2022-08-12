Read full article on original website
Burgum calls for legislation to allow Pledge of Allegiance in all North Dakota schools
(The Center Square) – Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he wants legislation to allow the Pledge of Allegiance to be recited in every public school and during meetings of elected governing bodies. “America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota,...
New Hampshire panel tables $100M youth center settlement
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire attorney general's office is headed back to the negotiating table to come up with a new plan to compensate hundreds of victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility. On Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee directed Attorney...
Midwestern states top nation in rankings of political speech freedoms
(The Center Square) – Three Midwestern states scored best in the nation in analysis of laws restricting speech about government. Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa outranked every other state by wide margins. That’s the conclusion of a report issued by the Institute for Free Speech, a national nonprofit research facility...
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
Georgia budget chief asks state agencies to hold the line on spending requests for new fiscal year
(The Center Square) — The head of Georgia’s budget agency is asking state agencies to keep their budgets flat for the upcoming budget process. Although Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, state officials are worried that rising inflation could hurt the state’s cash flow. For...
Rulemaking approval process advances for new Tennessee school funding formula approved in May
(The Center Square) — Tennessee's new public school funding program, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, continues to move forward and soon rulemaking for the program will begin a review by Tennessee's Attorney General before publication for 90 days on the Secretary of State's website. While many details of...
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
Virginia Board of Education to hold first meeting with Youngkin appointees
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Board of Education plans to meet Wednesday, the first meeting since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees took their seats and solidified a 5-4 majority for the governor. After a July meeting was postponed because only four members could attend, the nine-member board rescheduled...
Report: Most Louisiana charter schools meet requirement for serving disadvantaged students
(The Center Square) — The vast majority of Louisiana charter schools are meeting a requirement to serve economically disadvantaged students, and the percentage of schools that are not has decreased significantly in recent years, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditors report. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
Ohio, Kentucky officials again ask for money for Brent Spence Bridge project
(The Center Square) – Ohio and Kentucky made a second request to a second federal grant program to cover the $1.66 billion needed to replace an Ohio River bridge that connects the two states at Cincinnati. The second ask follows a May request for the 8-mile Brent Spence Bridge...
Virginia schools reporting vacancies despite salary hikes
(The Center Square) – Despite Virginia teacher salaries continuing to rise, many school districts are reporting teacher shortages as students return to class for the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2022 biennial budget negotiations, lawmakers agreed to raise teacher salaries by 10% over two years – 5% during the...
Push to revamp public schools sparks split in education community, 'Time to raise the bar'
BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders and local school superintendents are on a collision course over a proposal to overhaul the state's accountability system for public schools. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others want to toughen rules for high schools to earn an A rating. They also...
Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
New program training teachers to implement computer science in Mississippi classrooms
(The Center Square) – One state university in Mississippi is educating teachers on how to implement a new computer science angle into core subjects when school begins this fall. More than 550 teachers are being trained by Mississippi State University as part of a $1 million state investment to...
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte
A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
Newsom's Diablo Canyon plan includes $1.4 billion forgivable loan to PG&E
(The Center Square) – As the legislative session draws to a close this month, California lawmakers are set to weigh a slate of climate proposals from Gov. Gavin Newsom over the next three weeks, including one that would loan $1.4 billion to extend the life of the state’s last nuclear plant.
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
