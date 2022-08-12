Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Roberts Hall demolition begins at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former dormitory is coming down on the University of Southern Mississippi campus after planned demolition work began on Monday, Aug. 15. Work crews started the destruction process at 10 a.m. on Roberts Hall, originally constructed in 1968. According to USM’s Physical Plant Director Neil Bohn,...
WDAM-TV
USM Hattiesburg campus begins Roberts Hall demolition process
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will demolish Roberts Hall on its Hattiesburg campus Monday morning. According to the university, the demolition is set to begin at 10 a.m. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.
WDAM-TV
Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library. The Little Free Library is a resource for children of any age to exchange or take a book for free. There are two locations of the Little Free Library in Waynesboro, South Side Park and Wayne General Hospital.
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Firefighters are always there to lend a hand to others without question in a time of need, said Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown. The City of Laurel returned the favor on Monday, Aug....
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones Library gearing up for more fun
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library just wrapped up a busy summer.]. Kids enjoyed several daily activities before school began. Now, the library is gearing up to offer more free and fun events- this time offering more towards adults and teens. ”We’re ramping up for a ton...
WDAM-TV
Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own participated in a special seminar Saturday morning. A home-ownership orientation class at Forrest General Hospital gave potential Habitat for Humanity partners a chance to learn more about the organization, which helps provide affordable housing for qualified families.
WDAM-TV
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt. The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”. “I am not...
WDAM-TV
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a night one plagued by poor weather, Hattiesburg stayed dry long enough to have tethered rides to end the Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday night. Festivities started at 6 am Saturday morning and everyone had one thing on their mind: Balloon rides. “I’m looking forward...
WDAM-TV
EDITORIAL: ‘The world is a little less colorful’ without Corky Palmer
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players remember Corky Palmer, a retired USM baseball coach, after he passed away on Wednesday. Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT. |. Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior...
WDAM-TV
USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles and Care event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students had the opportunity to cuddle with kittens on campus during the Cuddles and Care event on Monday, Aug. 15. The university’s Feral Cat Society put the furry friends on display in hopes of finding them homes. Jennifer Lewis, a member...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council reviewed two agenda items involving the approval of conditional use permits for operating a medical marijuana dispensary. The council will vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on whether to approve or...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 8/15
Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras. Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has been able to purchase cameras for all deputies on staff. Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 8/15
Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras. Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has been able to purchase cameras for all deputies on staff. Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in...
WDAM-TV
Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in Hattiesburg budget
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg continued to hold budget hearings, with a third meeting held Monday, Aug. 15. At the meeting, the City of Hattiesburg Administration and Urban Development departments presented proposed budgets to the city council. “It’s a process of coming in and telling the council...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. sees economic growth despite economy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Businesses have seen inflation across the board during the past year or so. However, the City of Laurel and Jones County have seen success, economically-speaking. “Jones county’s been very very fortunate that we have still seen our businesses grow, and we’ve seen new businesses want...
Man arrested for Park Place Apartments burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at the Reserve at Park Park Apartments. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Christian Brown, 25, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of commercial burglary. They said he forced his way into two garages and stole multiple […]
Home struck by gunfire on Broad Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A home was struck by gunfire in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 8:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street. They said no one was shot, but a home was hit during […]
impact601.com
City of Laurel To Redistrict Again
The City of Laurel officials conducted a public hearing this week to discuss the city’s efforts to redistrict the City Beautiful. In 2021, the Laurel City Council conducted a redistricting due to the city’s recent annexation of the Pendorff area. The Laurel City Council conducted a public hearing...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
