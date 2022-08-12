Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Hartford police investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street in Hartford Monday night. Hartford police officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street on a Shot Spotter Activation, police said. While police officers were at the crime scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in the local […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigating shooting on Franklin Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford Monday night. Police said it happened in the area of 435 Franklin Avenue. A man in his 20s is in critical but stable condition at the hospital, said police. Anyone with information is asked to...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man charged with killing Ansonia man outside club
BRIDGEPORT — They were three young men whose families made the decision early on to move out of the city to keep them safe. But police said the lure of the city’s nightclub scene drew them back late Saturday. That same night, Troy Walker, 21, of Ansonia, died...
Register Citizen
Police: 20-year-old man found in car with gunshot wounds in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend after officers found the wounded man in a car, police said. Officers were dispatched to East Wolcott Avenue in the southern part of Windsor at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot in a car, police Capt. Andrew Power said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight. In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. Updated: 19 hours ago. Bus companies are dealing...
Man killed during head-on crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
Eyewitness News
Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
Two homicides part of a deadly weekend in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — A very tragic weekend in Waterbury as police responded to four separate incidents involving deaths. There was a fatal car crash, the discovery of human remains, and two separate fatal shootings. One of the shootings occurred at a restaurant and the other at a bar. Late...
NBC Connecticut
Court Documents Detail What Led Up to Shooting Death of Waterbury Club Owner
Ramon Rodriguez faced a judge Monday on multiple charges including murder, breach of peace and tampering with evidence, in connection with the shooting death of club owner Dennis Santos late Saturday night. “This is a big loss, big loss for his family and friends,” said Harvey Brar, who has a...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities: Hartford DCF employee arrested for helping client evade police
Authorities say a Department of Child and Families employee was arrested in Hartford for helping a client evade police.
Police identify man killed in Cheshire crash
Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road are closed as police investigate a fatal car crash Sunday morning.
South Windsor man charged in domestic violence incident
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say a local man grabbed a woman by the throat, threw her to the ground, restrained her from leaving, and took her phone from her while she was on a call to police. Police said the man, Charez Mason, 39, fled the scene on foot,...
Register Citizen
Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
Eyewitness News
BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge
Alan Zygmunt, the Program Manager at the Connecticut Fire Academy, shares tips on coming up with a fire escape plan at home. Waterbury police are investigating two deadly shootings. Updated: 6 hours ago. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers save the life of a woman who was on the ledge of a parking garage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. New Haven officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios, and Marelyn Vega responded to a parking garage on Aug. 6. The call was for a woman in distress who was...
Eyewitness News
Missing person found when state police investigate suspicious vehicle
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man who had been reported missing was found and charged with larceny and drunk driving. Peter Meehan, 26, was discovered when police responded on Saturday around 6 a.m. to a report about a suspicious vehicle at a home on the Boston Post Road in Westbrook.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-08-14@2:01am–#Bridgeport CT– Just after 2am Sunday morning police received 3 shot spotter activations and began receiving phone calls to 911. A short time later police received a call that they had a gunshot victim shot in the leg and abdomen. Detectives are investigating.
Comments / 0