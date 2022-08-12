ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Saudi Aramco Profit Soars on Higher Prices and Refining Margins

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a soaring 90% rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday, beating analyst expectations and propelled by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins. The company expects "oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Hawaii State
Voice of America

Climate Change Centers Debate on Cutting Consumption

Degrowth economics is the idea that the planet cannot survive endless economic growth. That idea goes against modern economics, where growth is widely considered the best way for nations to build wealth. But the theory is becoming more accepted. Climate change continues to worsen and supply shortages are giving people...
JAPAN
Voice of America

Satellites Show Landfills Releasing Large Amount of Methane

Landfills are places where a large amount of waste and other refuse is buried in the ground. They are responsible for releasing a large amount of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere, a new study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities around the world — Delhi and...
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

China Unexpectedly Cuts Key Rates as Economic Data Disappoints

Beijing/Shanghai — China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis. The grim set of figures indicates the world's...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy