Voice of America
Saudi Aramco Profit Soars on Higher Prices and Refining Margins
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a soaring 90% rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday, beating analyst expectations and propelled by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins. The company expects "oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade,...
Voice of America
Climate Change Centers Debate on Cutting Consumption
Degrowth economics is the idea that the planet cannot survive endless economic growth. That idea goes against modern economics, where growth is widely considered the best way for nations to build wealth. But the theory is becoming more accepted. Climate change continues to worsen and supply shortages are giving people...
Voice of America
Satellites Show Landfills Releasing Large Amount of Methane
Landfills are places where a large amount of waste and other refuse is buried in the ground. They are responsible for releasing a large amount of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere, a new study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities around the world — Delhi and...
Voice of America
China Unexpectedly Cuts Key Rates as Economic Data Disappoints
Beijing/Shanghai — China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis. The grim set of figures indicates the world's...
