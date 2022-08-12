ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Daniel Boone football building off District appearance

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The 2021 season marked the return of Daniel Boone to the District 3 football playoffs. Armed with a strong line and experience at the skill positions, the Blazers will look look to make a repeat appearance. Boone fell in the first round of the Class 5A postseason...
BIRDSBORO, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown. It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said. Police tape blocked off a large...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
City
Charlotte, NC
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bethlehem, PA
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Post-Musikfest tear-down begins

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The post-Musikfest tear-down has begun in Bethlehem. We found crews Monday taking down scaffolding and dismantling stages. The signs are also coming down, as are concession stands on Bethlehem's north side. Musikfest bills itself as the largest free music festival in the country. Despite the extreme heat...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Southampton Twp. police looking for missing teen

L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Gianna Palmer did not return home Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. Police say the investigation is indicating that...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Musikfest resumes Sunday after late-night shooting

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The music plays again at Musikfest. Bethlehem police authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday after a shooting Saturday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m., and the event was shut down as a precaution. Authorities have not released details on what happened, but called it an "isolated incident."
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Runaway Upper Mount Bethel teen found safe

U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County teenager who ran away has been found safe and returned to his family, state police said. Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ockimey
WFMZ-TV Online

Residential fire in Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. -- A fire caused heavy damage to a home in upper Bucks County, near the Perkasie- Hilltown Township border. It broke out early this morning on Connor Lane. Flames left one side of the home charred. There were no reports of injuries. There is no word yet on...
PERKASIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Striking Out#Knights
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A 69 News live camera showed authorities descending on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Company asks customers to conserve water in Bangor area amid below-normal rainfall

BANGOR, Pa. - A local utility company is asking customers in some Lehigh valley communities to conserve water amid a stretch of dry weather. Due to below-normal rainfall over the past several months, Pennsylvania American Water said Monday it is asking customers in its Bangor service area to voluntarily reduce water usage in accordance with the company's drought contingency plan.
BANGOR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Witnesses to fire in Reading say it happened so fast

READING, Pa. — Alex Melendez said he was watching television inside his Reading home on Saturday, when flames broke out in the area of Cedar Street, directly across from his home. He told us he did not know what was unfolding until his brother called. "So, I ran out...
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire victims suffer big loss; 'We lost everything'

READING, Pa. — Destroyed cars and charred debris are all that is left behind Siris Duran's home in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading after fire officials said flames spread quickly around 5 p.m. on Saturday. "My kids, they were sitting here with my sister, and out...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Reading over weekend

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend. Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street. An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plainfield Twp. planners table proposal for 2 new warehouses

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission in Northampton County voted Monday night to table the land development application for two new warehouses. CRG Services Management was back before the planning commission for its proposed warehouses at 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The proposed buildings will total approximately 1.1 million square feet, with the larger building at 786,000 square feet and the other at 308,000 square feet.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for Luzerne fire victims

BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.
BERWICK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy