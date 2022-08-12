Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Daniel Boone football building off District appearance
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The 2021 season marked the return of Daniel Boone to the District 3 football playoffs. Armed with a strong line and experience at the skill positions, the Blazers will look look to make a repeat appearance. Boone fell in the first round of the Class 5A postseason...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown. It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said. Police tape blocked off a large...
WFMZ-TV Online
As Musikfest shooting investigation continues, Great Allentown Fair spokesperson talks security protocols
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach Saturday night at Musikfest. Vendors along West Lehigh Street say the shooting happened in the middle of the street around 10:45 p.m. Police say it was an isolated event between two people. Police have not said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Post-Musikfest tear-down begins
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The post-Musikfest tear-down has begun in Bethlehem. We found crews Monday taking down scaffolding and dismantling stages. The signs are also coming down, as are concession stands on Bethlehem's north side. Musikfest bills itself as the largest free music festival in the country. Despite the extreme heat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Southampton Twp. police looking for missing teen
L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Gianna Palmer did not return home Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. Police say the investigation is indicating that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest resumes Sunday after late-night shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The music plays again at Musikfest. Bethlehem police authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday after a shooting Saturday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m., and the event was shut down as a precaution. Authorities have not released details on what happened, but called it an "isolated incident."
WFMZ-TV Online
Runaway Upper Mount Bethel teen found safe
U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County teenager who ran away has been found safe and returned to his family, state police said. Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
WFMZ-TV Online
Residential fire in Perkasie
PERKASIE, Pa. -- A fire caused heavy damage to a home in upper Bucks County, near the Perkasie- Hilltown Township border. It broke out early this morning on Connor Lane. Flames left one side of the home charred. There were no reports of injuries. There is no word yet on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Psychologist discusses impact incidents like the shooting at Musikfest have on members of the public
Psychologist discusses impact incidents like the shooting at Musikfest have on members of the public. Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. A little more than a month prior, a shooting at Easton's Heritage Day left a teen injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
85-year-old Easton woman comes out of retirement to open all-female-run business
EASTON, Pa. - After coming out of retirement, an 85-year-old Easton resident started an all-female run business out of her home before recently opening up shop at a commercial location. The woman with a peculiar nickname says she started her business with just one order. "They needed drapes steamed, I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A 69 News live camera showed authorities descending on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Company asks customers to conserve water in Bangor area amid below-normal rainfall
BANGOR, Pa. - A local utility company is asking customers in some Lehigh valley communities to conserve water amid a stretch of dry weather. Due to below-normal rainfall over the past several months, Pennsylvania American Water said Monday it is asking customers in its Bangor service area to voluntarily reduce water usage in accordance with the company's drought contingency plan.
WFMZ-TV Online
Witnesses to fire in Reading say it happened so fast
READING, Pa. — Alex Melendez said he was watching television inside his Reading home on Saturday, when flames broke out in the area of Cedar Street, directly across from his home. He told us he did not know what was unfolding until his brother called. "So, I ran out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading fire victims suffer big loss; 'We lost everything'
READING, Pa. — Destroyed cars and charred debris are all that is left behind Siris Duran's home in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading after fire officials said flames spread quickly around 5 p.m. on Saturday. "My kids, they were sitting here with my sister, and out...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Reading over weekend
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend. Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street. An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plainfield Twp. planners table proposal for 2 new warehouses
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission in Northampton County voted Monday night to table the land development application for two new warehouses. CRG Services Management was back before the planning commission for its proposed warehouses at 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The proposed buildings will total approximately 1.1 million square feet, with the larger building at 786,000 square feet and the other at 308,000 square feet.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for Luzerne fire victims
BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.
Comments / 0